'NCIS' ' Pauley Perrette Reveals She Suffered a 'Massive Stroke' a Year Ago

The former NCIS star shared the news of her health scare on Twitter

By
Published on September 5, 2022 12:39 PM
TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2016 Fundraiser - Arrivals
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Pauley Perrette shared on Twitter that she suffered a massive stroke last year.

On Friday, the NCIS alum, 53, wrote, "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy, and then Cousin Wayne," Perrette wrote alongside a video of herself. "Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far…And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!"

In the accompanying video, the rainbow-haired actress alluded to her past health scares, including being hospitalized for a 2014 hair dye allergy during her NCIS run, as well as an incident one year later in which she was attacked by a homeless man.

"Yes, I'm still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?" she said in the video.

"Beside my hair dye allergy, food allergies, [I'm a] domestic violence and rape survivor, and I was assulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died … but I'm still here."

She concluded her message by acknowledging her rescue dogs and adding she was, "Really grateful, I'm still here, I feel good, been through a lot in the last three years … and I'm still grateful. Thank you, those of you who are my friends, thank you."

NCIS
Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette in NCIS. Neil Jacobs/CBS/Getty

In May 2018, Perrette left NCIS after 15 seasons as fan-favorite forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

While NCIS audiences said at the time they were rooting for her to return, she cleared up any confusion about her future with the CBS drama saying she said she would "never" return to the show and claimed she was "terrified" of former costar Mark Harmon. (She had claimed there were "multiple physical assaults" on set before her departure.)

She later went on to star on the short-lived CBS comedy Broke in 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
John Fetterman and Dr. Oz Debate Plans Remain Up in the Air amid Stroke Recovery
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
Fresh Off Crudités-Gate, Dr. Oz Campaign Mocks Pa. Senate Rival John Fetterman's Stroke with Veggies Comment
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? All About Kenneth Petty
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa.
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Is 'Grateful' at First Appearance Since Stroke: 'My Life Could Have Ended'
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 28: Actress Ruth Buzzi attends the 20th Anniversary of the William S. Paley Television Festival celebrating "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In" comedy show on February 28, 2003 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. The event was presented by the Museum of Television and Radio. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
Ruth Buzzi, Recovering from Multiple Strokes, Jokes She's 'Not Quite Ready to Make an Ash of Myself'
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Ruth Buzzi speaks during the 'The Best of Laugh-In' panel at the PBS portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 8, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Ruth Buzzi's Husband Shares the Actress and Comedian Has Suffered a Series of 'Devastating Strokes'
Tom Arnold Talks Weight Loss Journey
Tom Arnold Reveals How He Lost 75 Lbs. After Suffering Mini Stroke: 'I Made Exercise a Ritual'
Kim Durkee's Apple Watch saved her life
Woman Says Smartwatch Saved Her Life After an Irregular Heartbeat Lead to Tumor Diagnosis
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
Gabrielle Union attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Gabrielle Union on Being a Rape Survivor: 'I Have Battled PTSD for 30 Years'
TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2016 Fundraiser - Arrivals
Pauley Perrette Says She's 'So Happy and Healthy' After 'a Few Devastatingly Difficult Years'
TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2016 Fundraiser - Arrivals
'NCIS' Alumna Pauley Perrette's New Comedy Series Sets April Premiere Date on CBS
Justin Bieber; Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Says Her and Justin Bieber's Health Battles Made Them 'Closer Than Ever'
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Says She 'Cannot Move' After Suffering Back Injury
John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Fetterman, the only candidate who has run statewide, leads the Democratic field with 33% in an Emerson College poll last month.
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reveals Heart Condition Following Stroke, Democratic Primary Win
TrevorLIVE Los Angeles 2016 Fundraiser - Arrivals
Everything to Know About Pauley Perrette's Return to TV After 'NCIS ' in CBS Comedy 'Broke'