'NCIS' ' Pauley Perrette Reveals She Suffered a 'Massive Stroke' a Year Ago

Pauley Perrette shared on Twitter that she suffered a massive stroke last year.

On Friday, the NCIS alum, 53, wrote, "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy, and then Cousin Wayne," Perrette wrote alongside a video of herself. "Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far…And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!"

In the accompanying video, the rainbow-haired actress alluded to her past health scares, including being hospitalized for a 2014 hair dye allergy during her NCIS run, as well as an incident one year later in which she was attacked by a homeless man.

"Yes, I'm still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?" she said in the video.

"Beside my hair dye allergy, food allergies, [I'm a] domestic violence and rape survivor, and I was assulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died … but I'm still here."

She concluded her message by acknowledging her rescue dogs and adding she was, "Really grateful, I'm still here, I feel good, been through a lot in the last three years … and I'm still grateful. Thank you, those of you who are my friends, thank you."

Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette in NCIS. Neil Jacobs/CBS/Getty

In May 2018, Perrette left NCIS after 15 seasons as fan-favorite forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

While NCIS audiences said at the time they were rooting for her to return, she cleared up any confusion about her future with the CBS drama saying she said she would "never" return to the show and claimed she was "terrified" of former costar Mark Harmon. (She had claimed there were "multiple physical assaults" on set before her departure.)

She later went on to star on the short-lived CBS comedy Broke in 2020.

