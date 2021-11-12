Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Reveals She Had a Tumor: 'I've Come a Very Long Way'
The daughter of late actor Paul Walker shared a photo of herself in a medical center two years ago, and said she’s "blessed and grateful"
Meadow Walker is feeling "blessed & grateful" as she heals from a tumor.
Revealing for the first time that she had a tumor, Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker, shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a medical center and reflected on the last two years.
"2 years ago today. I've come a very long way," she captioned the post. "Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful."
In the photo, Walker gives a thumbs-up as she wears a medical hair cover and has fiducials — stickers placed on the head before an MRI to create a 3-D scan on the brain, and then used again during brain surgeries to guide the surgeon — affixed to her forehead.
Walker's post filled up with well-wishes in the comments, including one from supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, who said that Walker is "Beyond blessed. LOVED."
Walker, who now works as a model herself, responded, "love you❤️."
Walker, who was 15 years old when her dad died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013, is a newlywed — at the end of October, she shared that she tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic earlier that month.
In a black and white video of the intimate ceremony shared on Instagram, Walker announced that "we're married !!!!"
She also included her dad's Fast and Furious costars in the small wedding, with Jordana Brewster in attendance and Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle.