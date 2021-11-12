The daughter of late actor Paul Walker shared a photo of herself in a medical center two years ago, and said she’s "blessed and grateful"

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Reveals She Had a Tumor: 'I've Come a Very Long Way'

Meadow Walker is feeling "blessed & grateful" as she heals from a tumor.

Revealing for the first time that she had a tumor, Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker, shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a medical center and reflected on the last two years.

"2 years ago today. I've come a very long way," she captioned the post. "Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful."

In the photo, Walker gives a thumbs-up as she wears a medical hair cover and has fiducials — stickers placed on the head before an MRI to create a 3-D scan on the brain, and then used again during brain surgeries to guide the surgeon — affixed to her forehead.

Walker's post filled up with well-wishes in the comments, including one from supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, who said that Walker is "Beyond blessed. LOVED."

Walker, who now works as a model herself, responded, "love you❤️."

