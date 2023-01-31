Paul Rudd Explains What's Behind His Superhuman Ability to Stay So Youthful

Playing a superhero was not something the Ant-Man actor set out to do, but it has changed his life, he told Men's Health

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 31, 2023 08:38 PM
Men’s Health March 2023 issue cover + portraits feat. Paul Rudd: photo credit: Carter Smith for Men’s Health**
Photo: Carter Smith/Men’s Health

Paul Rudd has a secret to how he stays looking so young: sleep.

Rudd, who is Men's Health's March 2023 cover star, told the magazine he gets eight hours of sleep each night.

"People ask me, 'Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?' The most important part of training is sleep," Rudd said.

Rudd, 53, said those who set their alarms after only four hours of sleep to give themselves more time to train are selling themselves short.

"They're doing themselves a disservice," said Rudd, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021.

Rudd's morning routine includes a cup of coffee with a side of cardio.

"I do cardio before I eat anything. I never would've done that before [Ant-Man]," Rudd said.

Men’s Health March 2023 issue cover + portraits feat. Paul Rudd: photo credit: Carter Smith for Men’s Health**
Carter Smith/Men’s Health

Playing a superhero was not something the Ant-Man actor set out to do, but it has changed his life, he told the magazine.

"I never really thought I was the type of actor that they would offer any of those parts to," he said. "But when this idea came around, I was excited about doing something that was so out of left field, and I knew that if it was announced that I was going to be joining a superhero franchise, most people would say, What the f---?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prep for the role included hiring trainers, weight-lifting and cutting out sugar, while also establishing a routine.

"I've learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I'm happiest and how much it affects me mentally. . . . If I'm in this suit, running around playing a character who's supposed to be a superhero, I just feel better. And I feel less like an impostor," he said.

But his fitness routine now has less to do with another Marvel movie or magazine cover, he said.

Men’s Health March 2023 issue cover + portraits feat. Paul Rudd: photo credit: Carter Smith for Men’s Health**
Carter Smith/Men’s Health

"I finally understand if you make fitness a part of your lifestyle, you'll just feel good," he said.

Even when Rudd is at his peak level of fitness, it's easy for him to stay grounded, he told PEOPLE in 2021.

"I remember on the set of [Avengers:] Endgame, I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete," Rudd said. "And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth [a former Sexiest Man Alive], and I thought, 'What's the point?' Why even try, 'cause there's that."

Rudd is now filming the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnwtqvTB3VL/?hl=en chrishemsworth Verified Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfit 1d
Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Sprint Workout on the Treadmill: 'Nothing Better'
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Don Cheadle attends the "White Noise" opening night premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Don Cheadle Recalls Being Given 2 Hours to Accept Marvel Role Before It Went 'to the Next Person'
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Chris Evans ; Paul Rudd ; Sexiest Man Alive
Chris Evans Says It's 'Damn Near Impossible' to Follow Paul Rudd as Sexiest Man Alive
Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans
Former Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Teases Marvel Costar Chris Evans About His New Title
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Recalls His First Kiss, First Crushes, First Job and More
sexiest man alive hidden talents chris evans
The Surprising Hidden Talents of the Sexiest Men Alive, from Braiding Hair to Eating Fire
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors on His Viral Shirtless Photo and 'Special' Bond with 'Devotion' Costar Glen Powell
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Reveals What He Finds Most 'Sexy' in a Woman — and Thinks It's a 'Magnetic Pull'
An Online Petition Thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci Should Be PEOPLE's Next Sexiest Man Alive
Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, Talks Fitness and Nutrition, Says Pandemic Took a Toll on His Healthy Lifestyle
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Jokes His 'Old' Age Is Showing: 'If I Have Two Beers, I Wear It'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Stephen Colbert Reveals PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive on 'Late Show' — See the 'Sexy Contenders'
SMA Firefighters of the year
How 'Chicago Fire' Stars Taylor Kinney and Joe Miñoso Keep It Sexy, from Zumba to Big Macs
George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Channing Tatum, David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson
The Zodiac of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Paul Rudd Meets Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer