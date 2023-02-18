Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Pointless' Trying to Get Into Shape Next to 'Ant-Man' Costar Jonathan Majors

Paul Rudd could have really used Ant-Man's ability to change his mass on the set of his latest Marvel outing.

The 2021 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, 53, said it was "pointless" trying to get into shape next to his Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania costar Jonathan Majors as he appeared this week on The Graham Norton Show, according to ET Canada.

"He was terrifying, and it was pretty intense," said Rudd. "I tried to bulk up and get in shape, but it was pointless compared to Jon and why do it when Ant-Man never takes his shirt off!"

He previously told Men's Health that he "worked really hard" to reach Ant-Man shape for the third installment in the franchise, explaining it was "so much harder" than it was for the first movie in 2015 and the 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"I had fallen off more than I had in the past," he explained. "All of a sudden my clothes fit tight. And I thought, 'God, this sucks. I can't even wear these pants.'"

Rudd added: "So I'd say to myself, 'Well, I might as well just eat some of these cookies.' I was irritable and self-conscious. I just wasn't in a good mood. I really beat myself up.'"

The Clueless star gave his Avengers costar Chris Evans some wisdom after the Captain America actor succeeded as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in November.

"Oh, yeah. I absolutely said, 'Look, here's the deal, Chris. This comes with a lot of responsibility,'" he joked. "'If you want to sit down and maybe have like, we'll probably need to spend the day, it's going to take hours, because there's a lot you have to live up to and there's a lot expected of you. And if you want to have like a real strategy session or what it's been like and what's required, I'm available.' And I gave him a series of days."

Rudd added: "Yeah, he's never returned one text. [But he's] absolutely busy. He's the Sexiest Man Alive. There are no days off for that."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters.