Paul Rudd Plays 'Certified Young Person' in New Coronavirus PSA, Tells Millennials to Wear Masks

The humorous PSA is part of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's national Mask Up America campaign

Paul Rudd has an important message for millennials amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: "Wear your mask."

Teaming up with First We Feast and New York state, the 51-year-old actor pokes fun at his youthful looks and implores millennials to wear protective face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yo, what up, dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person," the Ant-Man star begins. "I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Governor Cuomo, and he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials."

Wearing a yellow sweatsuit and flat bill cap with headphones around his neck, Rudd states that masks are "totally beast" before urging viewers to wear their masks so that they can continue to "go to bars, drink, hook up and do our Tik Toks."

"Caring about other people is the new not caring about other people," Rudd also jokes in the PSA.

Image zoom Paul Rudd

Elsewhere in the two-minute-long video, Rudd films a TikTok where he encourages a viral challenge to keep the elderly safe as he shows off his dance skills.

"How 'bout a stop the pandemic challenge? What about that?," he quips. "What about a save Grandma challenge? That fun enough for you?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Rudd then beatboxes along to his own rap about staying safe amid the ongoing health crisis.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are dying and it’s preventable. It’s preventable!" he exclaims on the made-up track. "Just wear a mask, I shouldn’t have to make it fun. It’s science."

Image zoom Paul Rudd VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The video then ends with Rudd sitting down with Hot Ones host Sean Evans to recreate a First We Feast interview that originally went viral back in 2019.

Like the original clip, the two gather to eat chicken wings together, but with sauce-stained masks this time around.

“Look at us. Who would’ve thought wearing masks would be a problem?” Evans asks Rudd, who then replies "Not me," as he jokingly attempts to eat with his mask on.

RELATED VIDEO: Siblings Send Thank You Notes to Healthcare Workers

The PSA is part of Gov. Cuomo's national Mask Up America campaign, which also features PSAs narrated by Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro, among others, as well as another by Rudd.

"This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it," Cuomo said in a statement, according to USA TODAY. "We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him."