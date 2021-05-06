Patrick Schwarzenegger Says He's in the 'Best Shape of My Life' After 50-Day Body Transformation
Patrick Schwarzenegger is fit and feeling good!
On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actor revealed that he has been putting his physical and mental health first in a candid Instagram post.
Sharing a set of photos at Health House West Hollywood of his physique before and after his physical transformation, Schwarzenegger wrote in the post's caption that he tried a new 50-day regimen to improve his health, which includes starting his day at 5 a.m.
"✅50 days 5am ✅ Getting in the best shape of my life," the star wrote. "Both physically & mentally. 1st photo 185 lbs 8% fat. 2nd was 6 months ago. 163 lbs 13%."
"We had 413 people finish the challenge. Pretty wild. Some of the results were amazing. Found a Sense of purpose. Increased energy. Better sleeping habits," he continued. "Some Lost 15-30 lbs. People ate better throughout the day. More productive at work. Found time for extra activities."
Continuing to explain his workout regimen, Schwarzenegger then detailed three main reasons why the 5 a.m. challenge has been effective for him.
"1. starts your day with a form of 'success' & builds momentum for the rest of your day," he said. "2. Shows your mind/body your capable of doing something you don't want to."
Schwarzenegger added, "3. Allows you to form small morning rituals/habits that lead to big results over time."
"I love creating goals/challenges because It gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination your seeking. The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight," he elaborated. "Everything takes time. That's why I made the challenge 50 days so people wouldn't end after the first week ... Be The Best You."
In the comment section, the Moxie star's famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, left words of encouragement for his son. "Great before shots. Good progress. I can't wait to see the after photo!" he wrote.