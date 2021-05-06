"I love creating goals/challenges because It gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination your seeking," Patrick Schwarzenegger said

Patrick Schwarzenegger Says He's in the 'Best Shape of My Life' After 50-Day Body Transformation

Patrick Schwarzenegger is fit and feeling good!

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actor revealed that he has been putting his physical and mental health first in a candid Instagram post.

Sharing a set of photos at Health House West Hollywood of his physique before and after his physical transformation, Schwarzenegger wrote in the post's caption that he tried a new 50-day regimen to improve his health, which includes starting his day at 5 a.m.

"✅50 days 5am ✅ Getting in the best shape of my life," the star wrote. "Both physically & mentally. 1st photo 185 lbs 8% fat. 2nd was 6 months ago. 163 lbs 13%."

"We had 413 people finish the challenge. Pretty wild. Some of the results were amazing. Found a Sense of purpose. Increased energy. Better sleeping habits," he continued. "Some Lost 15-30 lbs. People ate better throughout the day. More productive at work. Found time for extra activities."

Continuing to explain his workout regimen, Schwarzenegger then detailed three main reasons why the 5 a.m. challenge has been effective for him.

"1. starts your day with a form of 'success' & builds momentum for the rest of your day," he said. "2. Shows your mind/body your capable of doing something you don't want to."

Schwarzenegger added, "3. Allows you to form small morning rituals/habits that lead to big results over time."

"I love creating goals/challenges because It gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination your seeking. The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight," he elaborated. "Everything takes time. That's why I made the challenge 50 days so people wouldn't end after the first week ... Be The Best You."