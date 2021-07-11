Patricia Heaton Celebrates a Sobriety Milestone: 'Three Years of Freedom from Alcohol'

The 63-year-old Carol's Second Act and The Middle actress also offered a helping hand to those in similar situations

Patricia Heaton visits Build Series to discuss the charitable foundation Giving Tuesday at Build Studio on November 26, 2018 in New York City.

Patricia Heaton visits Build Series to discuss the charitable foundation Giving Tuesday at Build Studio on November 26, 2018 in New York City.

Patricia Heaton is celebrating a major milestone in her life: three years of sobriety from alcohol.

The actress, 63, hopped on Instagram Saturday to share the special news with her nearly 200,000 followers in a video captioned, in part, "A lot to celebrate this month."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hello, friends! I'm just finishing up my, what, 3½-mile walk around the reservoir. And it's July, when we celebrate our nation's freedom. Also, [I'm] celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me. So I just want to share that with you," Heaton said in the clip with a contagious smile.

The former Carol's Second Act star then offered a helping hand to anyone in a similar position.

"Message me if you are thinking about doing that and if you are doing that now and you need some encouragement or anything at all," she added before ending the video.

In February 2020, Heaton told PEOPLE she had embarked on what she deemed her "second act" while promoting her book Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention.

"I have lived a life beyond my wildest dreams and I'm so grateful," she explained. "Life wasn't handed to me on a silver platter by any stretch. I've worked hard, skinned my knees, cried my eyes out, regretted, doubted, and second-guessed myself along the way."

Heaton credits her devotion to God for helping change her life. The former star of The Middle believes doing so has allowed her to maintain an open mind about adding new chapters to her life story.

Patricia Heaton attends the 2019 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 15, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

"I've gone up and down many different paths; looking back, I see how the seed for my second act was clearly planted in my first act," Heaton told PEOPLE.

After CBS canceled Carol's Second Act in May 2020, Heaton had to reset. But she did not look at it in an entirely negative light.

"There are these little funerals you have to have for certain dreams, because that's how you make way for new things," she told PEOPLE last July.

Instead of looking at it as a midlife crisis, however, Heaton viewed it as a moment of reinvention, which she believes is achievable "at any age and at any time" in life.