Patricia Arquette Talks Possible Facelift, 'Real Pressure' to Look Youthful in Hollywood

“This is my own face and if tomorrow I decide to have a facelift, then I’m going to do it,”  the 54-year-old actress said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on December 5, 2022 01:41 PM
patricia_arquette
Photo: (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Patricia Arquette is speaking out about working in an industry where there's pressure to maintain a youthful appearance.

The 54-year-old spoke to PageSix at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City and admitted that she wouldn't be opposed to having cosmetic procedures because of the pressure that comes with being an actress.

"This is my own face and if tomorrow I decide to have a facelift, then I'm going to do it," the Boyhood Oscar winner told the outlet. "Everyone gets to do what they want with their own face … but I understand why people feel that pressure."

Arquette added that although there is a "real pressure to look a certain way" in Hollywood, she hasn't succumbed to it.

"[The look is] this, kind of, eternal ingénue, and you just don't see it much in the human race. It's kind of a Hollywood specific look," the actress said.

"At the end of the day, there's Hollywood and your relationship with Hollywood as an actor, and then there's also your own relationship with yourself and the world around you," she continued. "What adventures do you want to have in this life? I feel very happy with where I am right now."

Patricia Arquette Oscars 2015

Arquette previously opened up to PEOPLE about the pressure on women in the entertainment industry.

"I've had so many of these conversations in my life ... what I look like on film, what I don't look like on film," she said back in 2015. "What are we supposed to look like? Men are not having these conversations. It's like we're trapped in wet wool or something. I just want to be free of it so we can move to the next level as equals."

The Severance star honed in on her stance at the time, discussing Russell Crowe's comments about believing actresses should play their actual age.

"There really is a lot of pressure on actresses to look a strange and unrealistic way," she told The Guardian. "You're not supposed to age. You're supposed to be perpetually incredibly attractive because that's the way the movie world is. You might be 50 but you need to talk 35. Frankly, there is no shorter shelf life, other than that of a child actor, than that of the ingenue."

