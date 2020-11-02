"I tuck it — hide it like a clutch," Yolanda Williams said of the excess skin protruding from her right armpit

Woman with 'Third Breast' Asks for Help on New Episode of Dr. 90210 : 'It's Embarrassing'

Dr. 90210’s Suzanne Quardt will be removing a "third breast" for the very first time.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the E! show's latest episode, Quardt sits down with 47-year-old Yolanda Williams from Compton, Calif., who seeks the doctor's help in removing a third lump of breast tissue hanging near her armpit.

"I tuck it — hide it like a clutch — or I've learned to control it where I can suck it in, but it takes a little work," Williams tells Quardt.

Williams first discovered the growth when she was 14 but was always scared to have it removed. As the lump continued to grow bigger along with her regular breast tissue, though, she finally decided to get rid of it.

“I’m thinking about it when I shouldn’t be thinking about it," she says. "It's embarrassing."

When the mother of one finally shows Quardt the growth, the surgeon calls it "sizable" and explains that it is "accessory, ectopic breast tissue."

"I know that for you, it’s been very concerning, but it’s not that uncommon. It happens in about 6 percent of people," Quardt says. "The treatment is to excise it. So, what I’ll do is I’ll take out that mass so that I don’t leave behind cells that could then regrow."

In her testimonial, Quardt admits she's "never done a third breast removal surgery," but that she's "done things similar, like removing lipomas — which are fatty tumors — or axillary tails of the breast under the armpits."

"This is something that I can definitely help her with," Quardt says confidently.

During a previous episode this month, Quardt similarly helped a patient by removing a facial mass that had been growing for six years.

In addition to Quardt, Dr. 90210 features Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen and Dr. Michelle Lee. The show follows the four powerhouse female surgeons, all based in Beverly Hills, as they take on the traditionally male-dominated field.

"In general, women in surgery are portrayed as one of two things: aggressive and difficult, or passive and a lightweight surgeon," Killeen previously told PEOPLE. "It has been a challenge to break those stereotypes and develop a reputation for being a stellar surgeon, and a fun person to work with."

Killeen added that she hopes the show will help people see "plastic surgery as more than superficial fluff."

"It is truly life changing and there is nothing wrong with making changes to your body so that you can live the life you want," she said.