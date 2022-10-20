Paris Hilton & Jonathan Bennett on the Personal Reasons They're 'Proactive' about Breast Cancer Screenings

As people across the country, from Hollywood to the White House, draw attention to breast cancer awareness initiatives in the month of October, two celebrities made a point to share a look at their screening process to encourage others to get checked. Paris Hilton posted a photo from her "proactive" full-body screening in honor of her late grandmother, who died of the disease, while Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett drew attention to the fact that 1 in 100 breast cancer patients are men by sharing video from his own mammogram. Watch the video for more, above.