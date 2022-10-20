Lifestyle Health Paris Hilton & Jonathan Bennett on the Personal Reasons They're 'Proactive' about Breast Cancer Screenings October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month — and from Hollywood to the White House, people are drawing attention to the disease By Staff Author Published on October 20, 2022 12:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email As people across the country, from Hollywood to the White House, draw attention to breast cancer awareness initiatives in the month of October, two celebrities made a point to share a look at their screening process to encourage others to get checked. Paris Hilton posted a photo from her "proactive" full-body screening in honor of her late grandmother, who died of the disease, while Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett drew attention to the fact that 1 in 100 breast cancer patients are men by sharing video from his own mammogram. Watch the video for more, above.