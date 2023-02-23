Paris Hilton Reveals She Had Abortion in Her Early 20s: 'I Was Not Ready for That'

"I was a kid," said the star as she discussed the importance of using her platform for issues like reproductive rights

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 09:17 PM
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Paris Hilton is opening up about her abortion for the first time.

While the Paris in Love star, 42, was discussing the importance of using her platform to support reproductive rights, Hilton opened up about her decision to terminate a pregnancy that she "was not ready for" in her early 20s.

"This was also something that I didn't want to talk about because there was so much shame around that," Hilton said in a recent interview with Glamour UK. "I was a kid and I was not ready for that."

She felt compelled to use her celebrity and speak out following the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion last June.

"I think it is important," she told the outlet. "There's just so much politics around it and all that, but it's a woman's body… Why should there be a law based on that? It's your body, your choice and I really believe in that.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

"It's mind-boggling to me that they're making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all," added Hilton.

Last year's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Shortly after the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota banned abortion in their states, after putting trigger laws in place that governors enacted following the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests erupted around the country in response, and President Joe Biden spoke out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Loss of Her Baby Son Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion

Hilton became a mom this year, announcing the birth of her first child, via surrogate, last month with husband Carter Reum. They later announced that they named their baby boy Phoenix Barron.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom told PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Paris Hilton Reveals the Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy: 'I Decided Years Ago'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Says She Believed She Was Asexual Before Meeting Now-Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton cover, Harpers Bazaar
Paris Hilton Wore a Disguise to the Hospital for Son's Birth: 'My Entire Life Has Been So Public'
Paris Hilton first look at baby photos
Paris Hilton Shares First Look at Her and Carter Reum's Son, Phoenix Barron — See the Photos!
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood'
Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
Paris Hilton Is a Mom! Star Reveals She and Husband Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
South Carolina House of Representatives
South Carolina Supreme Court Overturns 6-Week Abortion Ban
Medication concept. Oral emergency contraceptive drug. Two white pills of Levonorgestrel are in silver blister, for birth control. Abortion problem concept. Isolated on white background and copy space.
FDA Makes Regulatory Change That Will Allow Retail Pharmacies to Offer Abortion Pills
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 24: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a demonstration against the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Being Raped in Her 20s: 'I Felt So Alone'
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: Pro-life-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators gather in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns 'Roe v. Wade'
"Armageddon Time" Photocall - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Anne Hathaway Discusses' Roe v. Wade' on 'Devil Wears Prada' Anniversary: 'See You in the Fight'
PASADENA, CA - JUNE 24: Nancy Lee Grahn arrives at The 49TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE Friday, June 24 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This year marks the 16th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. The last time they aired on the Network was 2021. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
Nancy Lee Grahn Shows Her Stance on Abortion with Fashion Statement at the Daytime Emmy Awards
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out SCOTUS, Texas' Abortion Laws During Set: 'Really Embarrassing Me'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Lizzo poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
Lizzo, Live Nation Pledge $1 Million to Abortion Nonprofits: 'It Feels Good to Do Good'
Brandi Glanville and Jill Zarin BOTH reveal Abortion Experiences
Brandi Glanville and Jill Zarin Shared Their Abortion Stories on 'Watch What Happens Live'