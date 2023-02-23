Paris Hilton Reveals She Had Abortion in Her Early 20s: 'I Was Not Ready for That'

Paris Hilton is opening up about her abortion for the first time.

While the Paris in Love star, 42, was discussing the importance of using her platform to support reproductive rights, Hilton opened up about her decision to terminate a pregnancy that she "was not ready for" in her early 20s.

"This was also something that I didn't want to talk about because there was so much shame around that," Hilton said in a recent interview with Glamour UK. "I was a kid and I was not ready for that."

She felt compelled to use her celebrity and speak out following the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion last June.

"I think it is important," she told the outlet. "There's just so much politics around it and all that, but it's a woman's body… Why should there be a law based on that? It's your body, your choice and I really believe in that.

"It's mind-boggling to me that they're making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all," added Hilton.

Last year's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Shortly after the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota banned abortion in their states, after putting trigger laws in place that governors enacted following the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests erupted around the country in response, and President Joe Biden spoke out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."

Hilton became a mom this year, announcing the birth of her first child, via surrogate, last month with husband Carter Reum. They later announced that they named their baby boy Phoenix Barron.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom told PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."