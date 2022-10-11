In honor of October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Monday's World Mental Health Day, Paris Hilton shared an Instagram post to encourage her followers to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing. She also remembered her late grandmother, Kathy Richards, who died 20 years ago from breast cancer.

"Not only is it Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but today is also World Mental Health Day 💕🎗️ My grandmother passed away from breast cancer and I miss her every single day 🥺😢" she wrote. "I can't stress how important it is for my mental health to make sure I'm being proactive and not reactive when it comes to my physical health."

Hilton shared photos and videos of herself while getting a full-body MRI scan — including her cancer-free results.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I encourage every single one of you to go get a scan and make sure you are taking care of yourselves 💖 #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth#WorldMentalHealthDay," the This Is Paris podcast host added.

Hilton also shared another message about mental health on her Instagram Story, referring to her ability to overcome the abuse she says she endured as a teen.

"Happy World Mental Health Day to all my survivor sisters and brothers❤️," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with "Survivor" across the back. "Advocating for change has allowed me to heal in such a profound way alongside you."

"We did not deserve abuse and you do not deserve to struggle in silence. I wanted to come on here and let you know #ISeeYouSurvivor," the reality star and DJ added.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.