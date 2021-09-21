Padma Lakshmi, Julianne Hough Send Support to Amy Schumer After Her Endometriosis Surgery

Schumer had her uterus and appendix removed after her doctor “found 30 spots of endometriosis” that were causing her pain

Amy Schumer is getting support from fellow endometriosis sufferers after the comedian shared that she had her uterus and appendix removed to manage her pain.

On Saturday, the Trainwreck star, 40, shared that she was recovering in the hospital after surgery, during which her doctor "found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed."

"He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it," she explained in an Instagram post. "There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains."

Padma Lakshmi, a longtime advocate for endometriosis awareness who has dealt with the condition since she was a teenager, quickly sent Schumer a message of support.

"Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!" the Top Chef host commented on the post, along with tagging her organization, the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

And on Monday, Julianne Hough, who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2008, reshared Schumer's post in her Instagram Story and added her own message.

"When I was young, several doctors wrote off my concerns about serious abdominal pain, told me that everything was normal… they implied that the debilitating pain was simply my fate as girl," Hough wrote. "It turns out that this type of pain is all too common but not normal — 1 in 10 women experience endometriosis, a real condition with real options for treatment. And yet so few of us know about it."

"Sending love to @AmySchumer," she added. "Thank you for raising awareness and sharing your journey. You are not alone! 💞"

Hough previously shared that as a teenager, she originally thought that the "really, really sharp" pelvic pain she experienced during her period each month was just bad PMS.

"I started having symptoms when I was 15, but didn't really realize that it was anything more than just being a woman," she said.

In Lakshmi's case, the 51-year-old wasn't diagnosed with endometriosis until age 36, and was "pissed" that it took that long to determine the reason why she would lose "a week of my life every month of every year since I was 13 because of this s---."

Lakshmi has since had five surgeries to deal with her endometriosis, and told PEOPLE in 2019 that she's seen a major shift in awareness since fellow sufferers like Lena Dunham, Hough and Chrissy Teigen started sharing their experiences.