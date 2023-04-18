Ozzy Osbourne Seen Walking Without His Cane amid Parkinson's Battle

The Black Sabbath rocker, 74, previously said he struggles with walking due to symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on April 18, 2023 01:50 PM
Ozzy Osbourne out walking with a caretaker in Los Angeles. Photo: BACKGRID

Ozzy Osbourne is seemingly making strides in his health journey.

The Black Sabbath rocker — who has been open about his difficulty with walking amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease — was photographed on a daytime walk without his cane.

The 74-year-old walked on the sidewalk unassisted through his Los Angeles neighborhood alongside one of his caregivers. The star was in good spirits as he was seen stopping to smell the flowers.

Back in August 2022, Ozzy detailed the difficult time he had recovering from an operation to remove two metal plates that had been screwed into his spine.

His wife Sharon Osbourne previously described the surgery as one that would "determine the rest of his life."

"The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine. So his spine, instead of being like this, was like this," Sharon, straightening up then hunching over, told The Observer.

"With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain. I'd never f—ing heard of nerve pain!" Ozzy added. "You know when you're a kid, and you're playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f—ing hurts? It's like that."

"It got so bad that at one point I thought: 'Oh God, please don't let me wake up tomorrow morning.' Because it was f—ing agony."

The musician added that his ailments are often exacerbated by his Parkinson's disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2003.

He told the outlet that he constantly struggles with walking.

"You think you're lifting your feet, but your foot doesn't move. I feel like I'm walking around in lead boots," he said at the time, noting that Parkinson's had taken a toll on his mental health and left him depressed.

"I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be," Ozzy added of his mental state. "Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK."

But he admitted that the most frustrating aspect of Parkinson's is not knowing where it will end.

"You learn to live in the moment, because you don't know [what's going to happen]. You don't know when you're gonna wake up and you ain't gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don't think about it."

