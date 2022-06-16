Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Home from the Hospital and Recuperating Comfortably' After Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is on the mend.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 73, thanked fans on Twitter Wednesday for sharing words of support after undergoing a procedure. Last week, his wife Sharon Osbourne said the "major operation" on Monday would "determine the rest of his life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," Ozzy wrote. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

Sharon, 69, also took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an update on her husband's health, simply writing, "He's feeling good!" with a throwback photo of him singing onstage.

The day prior, The Talk UK host made her first statement after her husband's surgery on her Instagram Story, thanking fans for the love.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!" she wrote. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!"

"Your love means the world to him," she added.

While appearing The Talk UK last Friday, Sharon revealed that Ozzy would be going under the knife this week and that she'd be traveling to Los Angeles to be by his side. She added that she wouldn't be appearing in person on the British talk series for the next month.

"He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon said at the time. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

The co-host did not share any further details about her husband's procedure. Sharon also said that she also planned to be in Los Angeles when her son Jack Osbourne welcomes his second daughter.

Sharon and Ozzy are set to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1, though celebrations will "depending on everything with Ozzy," Sharon said.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Paranoid" singer has had a number of health issues in recent years. He underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2018 and suffered a severe upper-respiratory infection in 2019.

In April 2019, Ozzy suffered a fall and needed neck surgery that forced him to cancel his 2019 tour. He later said he hoped to reschedule dates, but that he would not hit the road again until he felt "100 percent confident" that he could "pull it off."

The following year, Ozzy announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003.