Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease, Says 'I Need' My Fans to 'Hang on'

Ozzy Osbourne and his family are opening up about his ongoing health battle.

On Tuesday, the musician, his wife Sharon Osbourne and his children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to discuss the icon’s harrowing year.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” Ozzy, 71, explained of the past 12 months, during which he was diagnosed with pneumonia and suffered a fall in his Los Angeles home.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves,” he said.

Ozzy revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s PRKN2,” Sharon, 67, further explained, adding that his disease is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination.”

“It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day,” she continued.

The “Crazy Train” artist admitted that he knew it was time to tell the world what he had been dealing with.

“I’m no good with secrets,” he said. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

The singer — who postponed the back-end of his 2019 tour in April — is now taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills, he told the outlet.

“Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job,” Ozzy added. “And so when I see my wife goin’ to work, my kids goin’ to work, everybody’s doing — tryin’ to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

Ozzy’s family, however, has been nothing but supportive — even helping him to get back into the studio.

“We have all played a role,” Kelly, 35, said. “But the only thing I know is what can I do to make him smile? I know going to the studio makes him happy. That’s what I did. Everything else was him.”

Jack, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, would “try to slip in information” to his father as he could relate to his difficult situation.

“I understand when you have something you don’t want to have,” he shared in the interview.

Sharon revealed that Ozzy’s next step is heading to “a professional in Switzerland” in April who specializes in “getting your immune system at its peak.”

She added, “We’ve kind of reached a point here in this country where we can’t go any further because we’ve got all the answers we can get here.”

The artist, however, is eager to get back to the music scene and return to his doting fans.

“They’re my air, you know,” he said. “I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

Despite Ozzy’s struggles, Sharon isn’t too hung up about her husband’s future.

“He’s gonna get back out there,” she asserted. “And he’s gonna do what he loves to do; I know it.”