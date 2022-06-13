Sharon Osbourne opened up about husband Ozzy Osbourne's latest health battle on The Talk UK, revealing she'd be heading to Los Angeles to be by his side

Ozzy Osbourne Having 'Major Operation' That'll 'Determine the Rest of His Life,' Wife Sharon Says

Ozzy Osbourne will go under the knife on Monday for a significant surgery his wife Sharon Osbourne says will have an important impact on his health.

Sharon, 69, revealed news of Ozzy's operation on Friday's episode of The Talk UK, explaining that she would be traveling to Los Angeles to be by his side and wouldn't be appearing in person on the British talk series for the next month.

"He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon said. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

She did not give any more details about the nature of the 73-year-old rocker's surgery, but implied that Ozzy was in good spirits, explaining that he teased her when she told him she'd be coming home.

"When I spoke to Ozzy today he said, 'Have you been fired yet?' and I saiid, 'No! This is a record!' " Sharon joked.

While in Los Angeles, Sharon said that she plans to be there when her son Jack Osbourne welcomes his second daughter.

She and Ozzy will also celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1, though celebrations will "depending on everything with Ozzy," Sharon said.

Ozzy has had many health issues in recent years. He underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2018, and suffered a severe upper-respiratory infection in 2019.

In 2020, he that he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003.

"It's not a death sentence… It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking," he said in an interview with RADIO.COM. "The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don't even know they've got it. You don't get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose."

Earlier that year, Ozzy suffered a fall and needed neck surgery.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," he said during an appearance with his family on Good Morning America. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

His health issues forced the Black Sabbath alum to cancel his tour. He later said that he hoped to reschedule dates, but wouldn't get back on the road until he felt "100 confident" that he could "pull it off."