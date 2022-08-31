Ozzy Osbourne Details 'Agony' of Trying to Deal with Parkinson's Disease and Other Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about his difficult health journey, including his recovery from a major operation this summer and his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

In a new interview with The Observer, the Black Sabbath rocker, 73, revealed that his June operation was to remove two metal plates that had been screwed into his spine in an earlier surgery.

His wife Sharon Osbourne previously described the surgery as one that would "determine the rest of his life."

"The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine. So his spine, instead of being like this, was like this," Sharon, straightening up then hunching over, told the outlet.

"With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain. I'd never f—ing heard of nerve pain!" Ozzy added. "You know when you're a kid, and you're playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f—ing hurts? It's like that."

RELATED VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour Due to 'Various Health Issues'

"It got so bad that at one point I thought: 'Oh God, please don't let me wake up tomorrow morning.' Because it was f—ing agony."

The musician added that his ailments are often exacerbated by his Parkinson's disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2003.

He told The Observer that he constantly struggles with walking.

"You think you're lifting your feet, but your foot doesn't move. I feel like I'm walking around in lead boots," he added, noting that Parkinson's had taken a toll on his mental health and left him depressed.

"I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be," Ozzy said of his mental state. "Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

But he admitted that the most frustrating aspect of Parkinson's is not knowing where it will end.

"You learn to live in the moment, because you don't know [what's going to happen]. You don't know when you're gonna wake up and you ain't gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don't think about it."

The "Crazy Train" singer praised Sharon for her support in navigating his health problems, crediting her for enabling him to continue performing.

"Without my Sharon, I'd be f—ing gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it," he said.

Sharon added that she won't let her husband be defined by his Parkinson's disease, and is now helping him tackle the muscle "atrophy" that's weakened his body.

​​"He'll never be what he was, but he will be good," she assured the outlet.