Ozzy Osbourne Details 'Agony' of Trying to Deal with Parkinson's Disease and Other Health Issues

“It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning,’" Ozzy Osbourne said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 12:39 PM
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about his difficult health journey, including his recovery from a major operation this summer and his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

In a new interview with The Observer, the Black Sabbath rocker, 73, revealed that his June operation was to remove two metal plates that had been screwed into his spine in an earlier surgery.

His wife Sharon Osbourne previously described the surgery as one that would "determine the rest of his life."

"The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine. So his spine, instead of being like this, was like this," Sharon, straightening up then hunching over, told the outlet.

"With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain. I'd never f—ing heard of nerve pain!" Ozzy added. "You know when you're a kid, and you're playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f—ing hurts? It's like that."

RELATED VIDEO: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour Due to 'Various Health Issues'

"It got so bad that at one point I thought: 'Oh God, please don't let me wake up tomorrow morning.' Because it was f—ing agony."

The musician added that his ailments are often exacerbated by his Parkinson's disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2003.

He told The Observer that he constantly struggles with walking.

"You think you're lifting your feet, but your foot doesn't move. I feel like I'm walking around in lead boots," he added, noting that Parkinson's had taken a toll on his mental health and left him depressed.

"I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be," Ozzy said of his mental state. "Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Mike Marsland/WireImage

But he admitted that the most frustrating aspect of Parkinson's is not knowing where it will end.

"You learn to live in the moment, because you don't know [what's going to happen]. You don't know when you're gonna wake up and you ain't gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don't think about it."

The "Crazy Train" singer praised Sharon for her support in navigating his health problems, crediting her for enabling him to continue performing.

"Without my Sharon, I'd be f—ing gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it," he said.

Sharon added that she won't let her husband be defined by his Parkinson's disease, and is now helping him tackle the muscle "atrophy" that's weakened his body.

​​"He'll never be what he was, but he will be good," she assured the outlet.

Related Articles
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne Says He and Wife Sharon Are Moving Back to England, 'Fed Up' with U.S. Gun Violence
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Up Acid in the '70s After Spending an Hour Talking to a Horse
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
halsey
Halsey Suffers 'Terrible' Food Poisoning Before UK Festival: 'No Idea How I'm Still Alive'
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Having 'Major Operation' That'll 'Determine the Rest of His Life,' Wife Sharon Says
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the Sweet Gift He Plans to Give Daughter Kelly's Firstborn Baby
Kid Cudi; Kanye West
Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West for Posting He's 'Fearful of Bottle Throwers' on Social Media
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi Reveals He Had a Stroke in Rehab in 2016, Spent Months Recovering
ozzy-osbourne-sharon
Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Husband Ozzy's Surgery, Says He's 'on the Road to Recovery'
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Home from the Hospital and Recuperating Comfortably' After Surgery
Robin Williams
Robin Williams' Children Pay Tribute to the Late Actor on the 8th Anniversary of His Death
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 40 Years of Marriage: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'
Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne Tearfully Reveals Husband Ozzy Tested Positive for COVID but Says He's 'OK'
Master P Opens Up About His Daughter’s Fatal Drug Overdose
Master P Opens Up About His Daughter's 'Heartbreaking' Fatal Drug Overdose
Kelly Ripa
22 Stars Who've Opened Up About Plastic Surgery
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About Struggling with Insomnia Following Her First Knee Surgery