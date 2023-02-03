130 Las Vegas Elementary School Students 'Projectile Vomiting' After Mysterious Illness Outbreak

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak at a Las Vegas elementary school left at least 130 students "projectile vomiting", according to local reports.

Teachers at the Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School in Nevada asked the ill students to line up outside the school as they repeatedly "projectile vomited" during the incident on Jan. 27, according to 8 News Now.

Officials with the Clark County School District (CCSD) and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) have not said what caused the illness but confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) told 8 News Now, "During a foodborne illness outbreak, people are interviewed about what they ate before they got sick when possible food contamination is confirmed using epidemiological and laboratory information.

"Gastrointestinal illnesses can have many causes," the spokesperson added.

Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School. Google Maps

One parent, Danielle Farrow, told the outlet, "A teacher said it was 'like Armageddon.' Our daughter said there were trash cans lined up and kids just throwing up everywhere."

Danielle's partner Jon Farrow added, "Our student's teacher told us that it was like the apocalypse."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another mother, who chose not to bed identified, said her 9-year-old daughter threw up "five or six times" overnight last Thursday, according to Yahoo.

According to Fox News, officials at the Clark County School said in an email to parents, "The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is investigating the cause of the gastrointestinal illnesses reported by several of the students at Tanaka.

"Gastrointestinal viruses are common and easily spread from person to person," the email added. "Regular and appropriate handwashing is one of the most effective prevention methods for reducing the spread of gastrointestinal illness and other illnesses."

"We are currently working with the Clark County School District Health Services Department and SNHD on implementing measures to prevent further illness."