Our Favorite Health and Wellness Products Discovered During Quarantine

Finally, PMS-relief supplements are beginning to become more common after so many years of few to no options available.

There is still no magic bullet, but these gummies by FLO include chaste berry, dong quai, vitamin B6 and lemon balm to help relieve symptoms.

Chaste berry may help the common complaint of breast tenderness, according to preliminary studies.

Dong quai has been used for hundreds of years in traditional Chinese medicine to help women with menstruation, although there is not a lot of Western research on the efficacy of the plant. It's not recommended if you're trying to get pregnant or breastfeeding, according to The American Pregnancy Association, which notes it has a stimulating and relaxing effect on the uterus.

Research shows vitamin B6 can help mild depression related to PMS and lemon balm can aid fatigue. Chat with your doctor and see if these gummies could be right for you.

FLO PMS Gummy Vitamins $25 for one month's supply