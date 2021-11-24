The Eco-Friendly Gift Guide for the Health and Fitness Lover

Our picks for the environmentally conscious athletes and health nuts in your life

By Sheila Cosgrove Baylis Updated November 29, 2021 04:57 PM
ALWRLD Sustainable Athletic Wear

Credit: ALWRLD running clothes

This brand uses sustainable materials like upcycled and recycled fabrics, but the look and feel of the clothes doesn't suffer.

The leggings and sports bras we tried were soft and lightweight and in beautiful colors. Recycled nylon from fishing nets, recycled polyester from ocean-bound plastic and other sustainable materials give this collection an 81% clean score.

ALRN Featherweight Short $65

Daily Harvest Custom Gift Box

Credit: Daily Harvest

For those working on reducing their carbon footprint when it comes to meals, a box full of plant-based and delicious goodies from Daily Harvest is a perfect fit. 

With the custom gift box option, your giftee can pick out nine of Daily Harvest's smoothies, flatbreads, soups or — our favorite — the coconut milk-based ice creams. And as a plus, all of their packaging is compostable or recyclable. 

Daily Harvest Custom Gift Box $75

Saje True Dew Face Oil

Credit: Saje Wellness

Saje Natural Wellness products are free from parabens and all other ingredients on the Toxic 12 List.

This face oil feels and smells pure enough to eat (not that you would), and it's truly hydrating for dry and mature skin, but doesn't leave your face like an oil-slick.

Saje also uses materials from recycled water bottles for much of its packaging.

True Dew Face Oil $44

8 Greens Lollipops

Credit: 8 Greens

This new product from 8 Greens is the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite health nut.

Ingredients are non-GMO and vegan, with no artificial colors.

The pops include all eight greens featured in their other products: Spinach, Kale, Aloe Vera, Wheatgrass, Blue Green Algae, Barley Grass, Chlorella and Spirulina.

8 Greens Lollipops $13

Good Juju Herbal Sunshine Bar Soap

Credit: Three Regions Photography

Good Juju Herbal products are free from palm oil, parabens and skin-irritating foaming agents.

Be part of the Happy Skin Project — for every sunshine bar purchased for yourself or a gift, two are donated to cancer organizations and support groups.

The company's founders say people undergoing chemotherapy need access to quality, sensitive skin products — and often patients cannot afford them. "Without proper skincare suitable for fragile/medically- impacted skin, a patient is often left with dry, itchy skin. This can lead to skin tears that cause infection, which can turn into a life-threatening situation for the immunocompromised," they say on their website.

The bar moisturizes dry skin with orange, bergamot, jasmine, and lemon essential oils.

The Sunshine Bar $15

Nude Envie Lip Liner Pencil

Credit: Nude Envie

This lip liner is certified vegan, cruelty free, paraben free and gluten free. 

It's a favorite of makeup artist Spencer Barnes, who works with Julianne Hough. "There's a magic to being able to capture your skin so that it looks like your skin but enhanced. Nude Envie has that magic," he says.

Nude Envie lip liner $26

Eco Lips Lip Balm

Credit: Eco Lips

This lip balm is packaged in plastic-free tubes made from plant-based materials.

The formula is made with certified organic ingredients and is deemed Climate Pledge Friendly.

Eco Lips lip balm $19.99 for a pack of 9

Emily Skye FIT Plan

Credit: Emily Skye for Emily Skye FIT

Emily Skye is one fit momma, and she's in touch with and honest about the difficulties of getting in shape after having a baby.

Emily Skye FIT's 12-month plan can be done at home, so skip the trip to the gym and save on gas.

Starting November 15 and ending on December 5, Emily Skye FIT's 12-month plan will be 25% off, down to $14.99 a month. The first 7 days are free. 

Emily Skye FIT $14.99 a month

By Sheila Cosgrove Baylis