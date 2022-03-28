"Throwing bodies around ... getting old, bro," Jason Momoa joked at the 2022 Oscars of getting hernia surgery after finishing production on Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa Attends the 2022 Oscars One Day After Hernia Surgery, Jokes He's 'Getting Old'

A surgery didn't stop Jason Momoa from attending the 2022 Academy Awards!

The Aquaman 2 actor revealed at the 94th Oscars in a conversation with Extra ahead of the show on Sunday that he "just finished filming" the sequel to 2018's Aquaman, and "had a hernia surgery yesterday."

"Throwing bodies around ... getting old, bro," joked Momoa, 42.

The Dune actor, who is presenting at the ceremony, added of his sunglasses, "I got to read tonight. I can't see far away … they are prescription."

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Jason Momoa | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Momoa went on to tell Extra that he was "excited for Dune" — which is up in 10 categories, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography — "to win some awards."

"[I'm] excited to see my friends and my [step]daughter [Zoë Kravitz]," he continued. "And I'm excited to announce these eight very important awards."

The eight awards Momoa is referring to are the categories that will be presented in the hour before the live broadcast begins, with their wins edited into the live broadcast for viewers at home.

The categories are Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Animated Short Film, Best Live-Action Short Film, and Best Sound.

