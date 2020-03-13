Orlando Bloom Is Coming Home to Be 'Quarantined' as Production on Carnival Row Is Shut Down

Orlando Bloom revealed he is heading back to the U.S. from the Czech Republic to be “quarantined” after production on his Amazon show Carnival Row has been shut down due to coronavirus.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” Bloom, 43, said in a video on his Instagram Stories.

The actor can be seen surrounded by his castmates on the set of the show, which is filmed in Prague.

“We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” Bloom shared.

“Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe,” Bloom continued, adding, “A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

While it is not immediately clear if Bloom has been in contact with an infected person, many in the U.S. have been asked to self-quarantine in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

A person may be asked to self-quarantine if they have come in contact with an infected person or have traveled to an area affected by the virus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention states.

People who have come in contact with an infected person or traveled outside the country in recent weeks are considered a medium risk by the CDC.

The Czech Republic announced its first three cases of the virus on March 1, the Associated Press reported.

Bloom’s return the U.S. comes after his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry left Australia amid growing coronavirus concerns, news.com.au reported. The singer had spent 24 hours confined to her hotel room in Sydney as a safety precaution.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Perry, 35, is seen at the Sydney Airport. The outlet reported that before Perry’s departure, she canceled a series of media interviews on Thursday.

A rep for Perry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel for many residents of several European nations in response to the outbreak.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump said addressing the U.S. from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The new rule will go into effect Friday at midnight, Trump said.

“These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” Trump said.

Trump added that the restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom. The travel restrictions will also not apply to legal permanent residents and immediate family members of U.S. citizens.

In a statement on Thursday, the European Union reportedly slammed Trump’s decision, saying in part: “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation. … the [Trump] administration did not consult with European allies before POTUS’ announcement. And on the U.K.’s being excluded — European officials express responses ranging from curiosity to horror.”

As of Thursday, there are now at least 1,289 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S, PEOPLE previously reported.

Roughly 37 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, mostly in Washington state.

Worldwide, there are now 129,918 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,711 deaths.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

At first, this coronavirus was contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the United States.