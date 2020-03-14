Orlando Bloom Feels 'Very Grateful to Have Arrived Safely Home to My Family' After Leaving Europe

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Orlando Bloom gave his fans an update after initially revealing he was coming home after production on his show was suspended due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday night, the actor, 43, shared a note on his Instagram Story, telling his followers that he had “safely” made it home to his family.

“Hey guys, thank you all for you [sic] concern. Just to be clear, our production of @carnivalrow season 2 was suspended by @legendary and @amazonprimevideo as a wise precautionary measure due to the events unfolding globally regarding COVID-19,” Bloom said. “There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on our set or on our production.”

“I feel very grateful to have arrived safely home to my family,” he added. “Be safe and wash your hands!”

Earlier this week, Bloom had announced to his fans that he was heading back to the United States from the Czech Republic after production on his Amazon show Carnival Row, which is filmed in Prague, has been shut down due to the coronavirus.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” Bloom had said in a video on his Instagram Story, seen surrounded by cast-mates on the set of the show.

“We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” Bloom shared.

“Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe,” Bloom continued, adding, “A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

Even though no one on his set or production has tested positive for the potentially deadly virus as of Friday, many in the U.S. have been asked to self-quarantine in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, which can sometimes be asymptomatic during the incubation period.

A person may be asked to self-quarantine if they have come in contact with an infected person or have traveled to an area affected by the virus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention states. People who have come in contact with an infected person or traveled outside the country in recent weeks are considered a medium risk by the CDC.

The Czech Republic announced its first three cases of the virus on March 1, the Associated Press reported. The number has since jumped to 150 as of Saturday morning, with no confirmed deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins database.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on European nations in response to the outbreak.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump said addressing the U.S. from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.

The new rule went into effect Friday at midnight.

“These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” Trump said.

Bloom’s return to the U.S. comes after his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry left Australia amid growing coronavirus concerns, news.com.au reported. The singer had spent 24 hours confined to her hotel room in Sydney as a safety precaution.