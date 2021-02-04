Oprah Winfrey to Talk Love and Health with James Corden and Jen Garner for WW Wellness Event

The star will sit down with WW partners James Corden and Ciara, as well as Jennifer Garner and more as part of a free virtual conversation on behalf of the program

Oprah Winfrey is kicking off Valentine's Day weekend with an event focused on self-love.

On Thursday, the media mogul announced Oprah's Your Life in Focus: Be The Love You Need, a free, virtual experience designed to "help people recommit to themselves and create the stronger, healthier life they envision," according to a press release.

The event, which is part of a new quarterly series, is presented and produced by WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and is inspired by Winfrey's 2020 live virtual series with the brand.

The 90-minute live experience will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT and will be hosted as a Zoom Video Webinar and live-streamed on Oprah's Facebook channel as well as WW's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Winfrey exclusively tells PEOPLE that scheduling this event quarterly is important to help people create a regular routine.

"Well, first of all, I think ritual is important for stabilizing change in your life and I think that WW and I both realize how important it is to have support, have other people who believe as you do and who are willing to continue to inspire and to help you make changes in your life. And so I think being able to do that on a regular basis is really important. That's why we are doing it," she says.

The experience will also feature conversations with new WW partners James Corden and Ciara, as well as Jennifer Garner, comedian Kym Whitley and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shefali Tsabary.

Winfrey will also share her own life lessons as she engages with participants during the event.

"During this time, there is so much focus on the love others bring to us. The path to a stronger, healthier life, begins, first and foremost, with the love we bring ourselves," Winfrey said in a press release. "This Valentine's Weekend, let's open our own hearts to the joy, warmth, wellness and inspiration we can offer ourselves in order to activate the life we most desire. Only then, can we share that love with the world around us."

The virtual event will begin with a pre-show hosted by WW'S new Digital 360 Coaches followed by the main event of speakers.

"WW is thrilled to bring together two of the most well-known people in the world to talk about their wellness journey. At a time when it is more important than ever to prioritize our health, hearing both James and Oprah share personal stories that inspire others toward their own goals, will create a lasting impact for anyone who is ready to live and be well," Mindy Grossman, WW president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Oprah's ability to connect with participants on a personal level is always in perfect alignment to WW's mission and intention to provide a path to wellness for all."

"Last Spring, Oprah and WW created a first-of-its-kind event series for over 3 million people, which is now considered to be the largest LIVE, free, interactive virtual experience," added Amy Weinblum, WW chief business development officer. "As the world's partner in wellness, we will continue to develop and produce high touch, extraordinary opportunities to showcase the power of the WW community and help people light a path toward achieving their best lives."

Event participants will also have the opportunity to engage in interactive workbook exercises to further their understanding of self-love and self-compassion. Upon registering for the event, participants will receive a free digital workbook exercise and a special WW offer.