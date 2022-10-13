Oprah Winfrey revealed that she recovered from double knee surgeries in 2021.

The media mogul shared the health update during her "The Life You Want" class, which was focused on gratitude. Winfrey, 68, noted that she specifically resonated with one guest who said she was grateful for every organ and every limb.

"I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November," she recalled. "When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body."

"As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more and do more," Winfrey added. "My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."

Winfrey has maintained her commitment to hiking and staying active since the surgeries, even getting her friends to participate.

In September, Winfrey's social media director Joseph Zambrano posted a TikTok video while on a hike with the former talk show host and her good friends Gayle King and Ava DuVernay.

In the clip, Zambrano and King express their exhaustion and quip that Winfrey "catfished" them after what they thought would be a 5-7 minute walk was actually a 5-7 mile walk, which Winfrey finished with ease.