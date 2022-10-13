Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery in 2021: 'I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg'

“My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially,” Oprah Winfrey said after recovering from her surgeries last year

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 10:04 AM
Oprah's Favorite Face Masks
Photo: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey revealed that she recovered from double knee surgeries in 2021.

The media mogul shared the health update during her "The Life You Want" class, which was focused on gratitude. Winfrey, 68, noted that she specifically resonated with one guest who said she was grateful for every organ and every limb.

"I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November," she recalled. "When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body."

"As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more and do more," Winfrey added. "My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Winfrey has maintained her commitment to hiking and staying active since the surgeries, even getting her friends to participate.

In September, Winfrey's social media director Joseph Zambrano posted a TikTok video while on a hike with the former talk show host and her good friends Gayle King and Ava DuVernay.

In the clip, Zambrano and King express their exhaustion and quip that Winfrey "catfished" them after what they thought would be a 5-7 minute walk was actually a 5-7 mile walk, which Winfrey finished with ease.

Related Articles
Kelsie Hunt gives health update
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says She's 'Completely Healthy' 1 Year Since Brain Surgery: 'I Have Learned So Much'
Kris Jenner Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event,
Kris Jenner Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery,  Gets Emotional That 'I'm Getting Older'
lexi reed
Lexi Reed Is Able to Walk After Months in the Hospital for Calciphylaxis: 'Hardest Year of My Life'
aj mclean
AJ McLean Underwent Cosmetic Surgery Due to Insecurities About His Jawline: 'I Look 10 Years Younger'
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey Surprises Her Father Vernon with an Appreciation Day amid His Ongoing Illness
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 2: Dr. Barbara Winfrey (L to R), Stedman Graham, Vernon Winfrey and daughter Oprah Winfrey arrive at the opening of Charlie's War at the Nashville Film Festival at the Green Hills Regal Cinema May 2, 2003 in Nashville Tennessee. (Photo by Adriane Jaeckle/ Getty Images)
Oprah Winfrey Shares Her Dad Has Died at Age 88 Following Illness: 'We Could Feel Peace Enter the Room'
THE WOMAN KING - Viola Davis
Viola Davis Says She Now Has 'Huge Swagger' Going to Grocery Store Because of 'Woman King' Training
Olivia Kiger-Camilo
17-Year-Old Recovers from Near-Death Experience with Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'I'm Going to Start Dancing Again'
Gayle King
Gayle King Is in a 'Very Attractive Boot' After Hurting Her Achilles
The Color of Care (2022) Documentary Official Trailer Explores how people of color suffer from systemically substandard healthcare in the United States.
Oprah Winfrey Says She 'Literally Did Not Leave the House' for 322 Days Due to COVID
Jenna Jameson Shares Video Using a Walker, Says She's Trying to 'Phase Out' Her Wheelchair: 'Up and About'
Jenna Jameson Says She's Starting to Walk On Her Own After January Sickness: 'Up on My Feet'
Kelly Ripa
22 Stars Who've Opened Up About Plastic Surgery
Gayle King Oprah
Oprah's Best Friend Gayle King Reveals the Unique Way She Was Behind the 'You Get a Car' Giveaway
lindsey vonn
Lindsey Vonn Undergoes Another Knee Surgery: 'The Price We Pay to Do What We Love'
Reese Witherspoon and Oprah
Oprah Winfrey Gets Birthday Wishes from Reese Witherspoon, Niecy Nash, Will Smith and More as She Turns 68
CNN's Kasie Hunt Reveals She Underwent Brain Tumor Removal Surgery
CNN's Kasie Hunt Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove a Benign Brain Tumor: 'Pretty Surreal'