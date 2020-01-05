Oprah Winfrey Kicks Off Her Nationwide Wellness Tour with Julianne Hough and Guest Lady Gaga

Image zoom Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey George Burns/WW

Oprah Winfrey kicked off her nationwide wellness tour with a bang!

The media mogul made the first stop on her WW 2020 Vision Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, and the sold-out, full-day event was also attended by special guest Lady Gaga as well as Julianne Hough, who will be starting off every show with a dance party.

In a fun video of the event shared to Oprah Magazine’s Instagram, Winfrey, 65, can be seen on her feet in the audience with BFF Gayle King as Hough, 31, led the crowd through some Kinrgy dance exercises.

“TODAY IS THE DAY,” Hough wrote on Saturday alongside a celebratory video. “It is truly an honor to share KINRGY for the first time with leaders in the wellness world who have been transforming lives globally for years. We share the same mission!”

At the top of the show, Winfrey shared an inspirational message with the crowd as she encouraged them to start taking the steps necessary to live their best lives.

“While you’re waiting on the answers, they’re waiting for you. They’re waiting for your clarity,” she said.

During her talk with Gaga, 33, the pair spoke about the pop star’s own wellness journey amid her struggles with fibromyalgia and mental health.

“What’s interesting about it is that I’ve found through neuropsych research and my relationship with my doctors that fibromyalgia can be treated through mental health therapy,” Gaga said, according to Rolling Stone. “And mental health is a medical condition, it should be treated as a medical condition. It should not be ignored.”

“I believe all things were supposed to happen. Because God was saying to me, ‘I am going to show you pain and then you are going to help people in pain,’ ” she added, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Of course, before leaving the stage, Winfrey had to ask Gaga about when fans could expect another album from the star. “We’re having a self-care conversation but I’m still going to make music, don’t worry!” the singer replied.

As part of her new tour, Winfrey will be traveling to nine cities across the country where she’ll talk about her own wellness journey and share some of her secrets — and she’s inviting along some very special guests, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michelle Obama and Tina Fey.

Speaking with Today ahead of the tour, Winfrey explained that she wanted to partner up with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) for the tour to help people start the new decade on the right foot and “inspire the rest of the country.”

“This is personal for you,” remarked Jenna Bush Hager, noting that the mogul has been open for decades about her struggles with her weight.

“I’m not struggling anymore,” Winfrey replied, explaining that WW helped her to “get to a weight that I could manage” and that since then, she’s embraced the mindset that “healthy is the new skinny.”

Winfrey added: “Wherever you are in your weight loss journey, if you’re focusing on mind, body and spirit and making yourself as well and whole as possible, then you’re on the right path. That’s what this tour is all about.”