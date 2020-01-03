Oprah Winfrey Says She Hates Exercise 'So Much' — Here's Why She Still Does It

Working out may not always be fun in the moment, says Oprah Winfrey, but it’s always worth it in the end.

While kicking off her WW 2020 Vision Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, the media mogul opened up to Today’s Jenna Bush Hager about how living your best, most healthy life sometimes means doing things you don’t want to do.

“Here’s the thing about exercise, I still hate it so much,” the media mogul, 65, explained, noting that despite her feelings, “I still do it.”

“I think everyone’s waiting to love it. You’re not going to love it but you do the thing you need to do to make yourself feel whole and well,” she continued.

As part of her new tour, Winfrey will be traveling to 9 cities across the country where she’ll open up about her own wellness journey and share some of her secrets — and she’s inviting along some very special guests, including Lady Gaga, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michelle Obama and Tina Fey.

Winfrey went on to share that she wanted to partner up with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) for the tour to help people start the new decade on the right foot and “inspire the rest of the country.”

“This is personal for you,” remarked Bush Hager, noting that the mogul has been open for decades about her struggles with her weight.

“I’m not struggling anymore,” Winfrey replied, explaining that WW helped her to “get to a weight that I could manage” instead of “going up and down.”

Since then, Winfrey has embraced the mindset that “healthy is the new skinny.”

“Wherever you are in your weight loss journey, if you’re focusing on mind, body and spirit and making yourself as well and whole as possible, then you’re on the right path,” she added. “That’s what this tour is all about.”

Sharing a few of her top tips for keeping yourself on the right path, Winfrey recommended starting “with stillness.”

“Even if you’re just in the bathroom in the shower or doing whatever you do, just give yourself a minute. You are worth a minute,” she said, adding that next, you have to ask yourself, ‘What do I want?’ ”

From there, Winfrey recommends creating a vision for what you want your life to look like and then “have every step and move you make move you in the direction of that vision.”

Noting how the process of transforming your life is never easy, Winfrey noted that “it’s not like you make some proclamation and then you can live up to that.”

“It’s every day taking little tiny steps towards the big giant step,” she added.