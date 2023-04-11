Oprah Winfrey Enjoys Italian Wellness Retreat with Gayle King, Ava DuVernay: 'Cheers to Better Health'

“I felt a profound urge to get stronger and healthier all over, any way I could,” Oprah Winfrey said

Vanessa Etienne
Published on April 11, 2023 04:14 PM
Photo: Oprah Winfrey/Instagram

Oprah Winfrey is feeling rejuvenated after her Italian wellness retreat.

On Tuesday, the 69-year-old media mogul shared a series of photos on Instagram after returning from "the best wellness retreat of her life." She visited Palazzo Fiuggi, a luxury retreat near Rome that boasts the "healing waters" at its spa and medical facilities.

She was joined by Gayle King, Ava DuVernay and more, calling it the "ultimate girl's trip."

"After double knee surgery two years ago, I made a promise to myself," Winfrey wrote for Oprah Daily. "I said, 'If I heal from this, I will do incredible things with these new knees.'"

She continued, "I felt a profound urge to get stronger and healthier all over, any way I could. So I Googled 'world's best spas,' and the first one that popped up was Palazzo Fiuggi, in central Italy."

Oprah Winfrey/Instagram

While at the retreat, Winfrey met with an endocrinologist who monitored her blood pressure and bloodwork and completed an ultrasound and body scan to measure her vitals and check her organs.

A personal trainer then customized spa treatments specific to her needs, including a hot stone massage, salt scrub, mud bath, and more.

"I've been to many spas over the years — I've relaxed and retreated, deep-tissued and shiatsu'd, woken up with the birds for yoga and cardio, starved, meditated, cleansed. But never have I ever experienced anything like this," Winfrey said.

"Cheers to better health!" she added on her Instagram post.

Back in October 2022, Winfrey revealed that she recovered from double knee surgeries the year prior.

She shared the health update during her "The Life You Want" class, which was focused on gratitude. Winfrey noted that she especially related to one guest who said she was grateful for every organ and every limb.

"I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November," she recalled. "When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body."

"As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more and do more," Winfrey added at the time. "My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."

