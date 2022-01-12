The 67-year-old media mogul shared a video on Instagram in which she showed herself dumping out an entire half of a cake in an effort to "reset" her diet for 2022

Oprah Winfrey Threw out Half a Cake to 'Reset' Her Diet for the New Year: 'Goodbye Two-Week Old Cake'

Goodbye cake, hello 2022!

Oprah Winfrey is ringing in the new year with her health in mind.

On Tuesday, the 67-year-old media mogul shared a video on Instagram in which she showed herself dumping out an entire half of a cake in an effort to "reset" her diet for 2022.

"Time for a reset. Clearing out the fridge," Winfrey said at the start of the clip.

With 12 visitors in her house over the holidays, she joked "we ate every day like food had just been invented. So, clearing out the fridge. No chance of one last piece of Gayle [King's] delicious Bananas Foster birthday cake."

Speaking of her "reset" Winfrey went on to tout Weight Watchers, the popular weight loss program for which she is a spokesperson and director, before encouraging followers to "let today be our day one."

"And oh yeah – don't forget to hydrate," reminded Winfrey.

The former talk show host captioned the clip: "If you've been waiting for the right day, the right time, or some kind of sign…this is it. Today is the day." She humorously added, "Goodbye two-week old cake, hello hydration 👋🏾"

In December, Winfrey posted a behind-the-scenes video of the creation of that particularly stunning yellow cake in honor of her longtime friend King's 67th birthday. Winfrey shared the video to Instagram on King's birthday, taking her followers along for the process.

"Everybody knows Gayle loves yellow cake with frosting," Winfrey said at the start of the video as chef Mei Lin separated egg yolks for the dessert. A few seconds later, the video cut to footage of Winfrey airbrushing one of the tiers with edible gold paint. She turned to the camera and said, "I wish you could smell it. It smells like cocoa butter, because it is cocoa butter."

After misting the cake with an airbrush, Winfrey headed outside to the garden, where she picked edible flowers to be candied for decoration on King's cake, which also featured a Bananas Foster top layer.