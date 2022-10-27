Ontario Woman Is 'Not Hiding' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Double Mastectomy

57-year-old Ellyn Winters is “bound and determined” to feel unashamed about her aesthetic flat closure surgery

By Staff Author
Published on October 27, 2022 01:18 PM

During Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to recognize that each person experiencing cancer is on their own journey — as Ellyn Winters reminds people. She said her doctors were surprised that she did not opt for implants after her double mastectomy, instead choosing the aesthetic flat closure procedure, but that she feels extremely confident having made the choice that was best for her. For more on her experience and her words of advice for other breast cancer patients, watch the video above.

Related Articles
Ellyn Winters Is ‘Empowered’ Without Breast Reconstruction After Her Mastectomy: ‘I’m Not Hiding’
Ellyn Winters Feels 'Powerful' Without Breast Implants After Double Mastectomy: 'I'm Not Hiding'
Rich Donnelly Health
Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'
Heba Salama
'Biggest Loser's Heba Salama Opens Up About Life After the Show — and Testing Positive for BRCA2
normani
Normani Says She Felt 'Helpless' After Her Mother's Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks ‘Empowerment’ from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: ‘I Feel So Confident’
Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks 'Empowerment' from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: 'I Feel So Confident'
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Having Surgery to Remove Melanoma
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts Her 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLO7aVLJei/.
Katie Couric Says 2 Daughters Are the 'Reasons' She Puts 'Health First' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
hospital
New York Woman Receives $80,000 Medical Bill After Treatment for Ectopic Pregnancy
Katie Couric says she feels 'super lucky' her breast cancer was detected early
Katie Couric 'Feeling Great' After Two Weeks of Radiation Treatment for Breast Cancer
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Continues Her Mom's Work in Raising Cancer Awareness: 'The Torch Has Been Passed'
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler Reveals She Had a Breast Cancer Scare at 19: 'Extremely Scary to Find'
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John's First Mammogram Didn't Detect Breast Cancer: 'Trust Your Instincts'
Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Inside Katie Couric's Longtime Cancer Prevention Advocacy: 'My Personal Mission'
Sandra Lee Says Test Results from Special Clinic Show Her 'Hormones Are Basically Nonexistent!'
Sandra Lee Says 'My Anxiety Is Calmed' After Trip to German Clinic
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Nischelle Turner attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Nischelle Turner Underwent 3 Surgeries in 10 Years from 'Debilitating' Fibroids: 'Not an Easy Road'