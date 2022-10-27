Ontario Woman Is 'Not Hiding' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Double Mastectomy

During Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to recognize that each person experiencing cancer is on their own journey — as Ellyn Winters reminds people. She said her doctors were surprised that she did not opt for implants after her double mastectomy, instead choosing the aesthetic flat closure procedure, but that she feels extremely confident having made the choice that was best for her. For more on her experience and her words of advice for other breast cancer patients, watch the video above.