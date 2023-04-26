OnlyFans Model and Kim Kardashian Lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

The 34-year-old model died April 20 after suffering cardiac arrest following a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse," her family announced Tuesday

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 04:08 PM
Christina Ashten Gourkani
Photo: Christina Ashten Gourkani/Instagram

Christina Ashten Gourkani — an OnlyFans model known for resembling Kim Kardashian — has died at the age of 34, her family revealed.

In a GoFundMe post, Gourkani's family shared that the content creator died April 20 after going into cardiac arrest.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying," her loved ones wrote a statement Tuesday. "A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives."

The family added that the model suffered from cardiac arrest following a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse," which is now being investigated.

Cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function, resulting from a problem with the heart's electrical system, according to the Mayo Clinic. This disrupts the heart's pumping action and stops blood flow through the body.

It is often fatal if proper steps aren't taken immediately. CPR can improve the chances of survival until emergency medical assistance arrives. More than 356,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the United States each year, according to the American Heart Association.

Christina Ashten Gourkani
Christina Ashten Gourkani/Instagram

Gourkani's family is now raising money to cover her medical and funeral costs, garnering more than $4,000 as of Wednesday. They said they are "grateful" for the support they've received and said Gourkani "will forever be our guardian angel."

"If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with," the statement said. "She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people.

"On many occasions I've seen her turn her adversaries into life long friends just after 10 seconds of pouring her charismatic joy, positive energy and her beautiful smile that she gave to those around her," her family continued. "Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind."

