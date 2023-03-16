The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues

It's worth noting that couples therapy is about more than just resolving conflict. Studies have shown that the support partners find through therapy has the potential to strengthen communication , deepen emotional intimacy, boost cooperation, and improve relationship satisfaction—and who wouldn't want some of that? So, whether your partnership is on the rocks or you're longing to reconnect in a more meaningful way, read on for our top picks for giving your relationship the tune-up it needs, based on extensive research, testing, and the experiences of over 100 surveyed users.

Romantic relationships can be tricky things. After all, they require us to be vulnerable, emotionally intimate, and accepting of our partner's quirks and flaws. When it comes to navigating the inevitable ebbs and flows of coupledom, couples therapy may be the best solution to help ease stress and repair bonds. While that may sound daunting, thanks to the burgeoning world of online therapy, you no longer have to leave home to try it. Today's online therapy platforms give couples plenty of options for seeking outside support.

Best for Improving Communication: ReGain
Key Specs
Price: $240–$360 per month

Insurance Accepted? No

Types of Therapy: Individual and couples therapy
Why We Chose It
ReGain won us over with its focus on streamlining and strengthening communication between partners. Treating both couples and individuals who are seeking support in their relationships, ReGain offers a centralized messaging hub to ensure both can keep track of questions, concerns, and the progress they're making together.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Meet individually at any time

Several communication options

Specialists available for a host of issues
Cons
Just one subscription plan

Doesn't specify HIPAA-compliance Overview ReGain's focus on strong, streamlined communication may be the solution couples looking for help navigate their relationship issues need. The platform gives partners a joint account so that they're always on the same page, keeping careful track of the progress they're making together. Couples can access the same notes, questions, and concerns they've voiced to their therapist, making the therapeutic process a true team effort with a higher likelihood of success. Founded in 2016, the company is owned and operated by the online therapy giant BetterHelp and because of this, it offers an expansive network of licensed and accredited psychologists, therapists, social workers, and counselors. Support is available for a range of relationship challenges, such as infidelity, tension, and poor communication. Additionally, the platform features clinicians who specialize in specific areas that might be relevant to your relationship, such as parenting, LGBTQIA+ issues, grief, and addiction. ReGain offers plenty of flexibility, with phone or video sessions and unlimited messaging. If you choose individual therapy, you always have the option to include your partner later on. Likewise, one-off individual sessions are always available for those who regularly meet as a couple. While there's a lot to love about ReGain, the platform doesn't explicitly share that it's compliant with HIPAA, a federal law meant to protect your private health data. However, ReGain states that because it doesn't partner with insurance companies, it has no reason to share sensitive information. What's more, the platform claims it uses banking-grade encryption for all communication between clients and therapists. Plans and Pricing ReGain offers just one subscription plan, charging users between $240 and $360 per month, depending on your location and the therapist you're assigned to. The plan includes live sessions that take place via video chat or audio, as well as unlimited messaging with your provider. Of the users we surveyed, 61% said the platform was either affordable or very affordable and 80% said the therapy they received was a good value. User Satisfaction Personal recommendations are always a good sign that a company's doing something right. Seventy-one percent ReGrain of users in our survey said they were either very likely or likely to suggest the service to a friend. What's more, 77% gave ReGain a favorable rating, while nearly the same share felt either very satisfied or satisfied with the clinicians available. One of our testers noted that their therapist was professional and worked to help them create specific relationship goals that therapy would help them meet.

Best for Married Couples: Growing Self
Key Specs
Price: $109–$160 per session, sliding scale available

Insurance Accepted? No

Types of Therapy: Couples and individual therapy
Why We Chose It
Growing Self stands out because it relies on the expertise of licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFT), a group of mental health providers who are trained to treat issues specific to marriage, couples, and families.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Access to LMFTs

Can meet in-person or online

Free consultation
Cons
Limited availability depending on location

No standard fee scale
Overview
Growing Self's commitment to networking with experts in all things marriage and family makes it a smart choice for couples seeking marital support for stressors such as parenting, infidelity, or a looming divorce. The company was founded in 2005 by Dr. Lisa Marie Bobby, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) who takes a family-focused approach to treatment. After attending marriage therapy that profoundly changed her relationship, Dr. Bobby felt compelled to offer other couples the same transformative experience, which ultimately led her to creating Growing Self. The company offers in-person appointments with LMFTs in Denver, Colorado, and virtual visits across the country. Research shows that even everyday stress may impact marital satisfaction, so it makes sense that a provider with insight into the unique pressures and challenges of married life would be a boon for married couples. And the help seems to be working: According to a recent study by the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, almost 90% of of surveyed users noted an improvement in their emotional health, and nearly two-thirds saw their overall physical health improved. Growing Self describes its clinicians as "relationship experts specializing in positive, effective, and evidence-based forms of marriage counseling, couples counseling, and relationship coaching." In our user survey, 72% of Growing Self users were either very satisfied or satisfied with their options for therapists. Sixty-eight percent said their provider met all or most of their needs.
Plans & Pricing
Growing Self is not a subscription service. Instead, you'll pay on a per session basis to use this platform. There's no standard pricing, though the company offers ballpark estimates for clinicians based on their level of expertise.
Early Career Experts: $105 per session, with sliding scale options as low as $65 per session

Masters Level Experts: $115 per session, with sliding scale options as low as $75 per session

Advanced Level Experts: $135 per session, with sliding scale options as low as $95 per session.

Doctoral Level Experts: $160 per session; limited availability for sliding scale patients
User Satisfaction
Growing Self is a top performer in our user survey, with 90% of respondents rating the platform favorably. What's more, 62% said they'd return to Growing Self the next time they're in need of therapeutic support. When we asked Growing Self users about the cost of therapy, 90% of them described the service as at least somewhat affordable. One of our reviewers described her experience with Growing Self therapists as positive, noting that both clinicians she met with created a comfortable and supportive environment, as well as an action plan for achieving her therapeutic goals.

Best for Sex Therapy: Modern Intimacy
Key Specs
Price: $150–$300 per session, sliding scale available

Insurance Accepted? No

Types of Therapy: Individual, couples, and sex therapy
Why We Chose It
Modern Intimacy's focus on non-shaming, inclusive, and sex-positive therapy makes it a shoe-in for this category.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Certified sex therapists

Non-shaming and inclusive

Free 30-minute consultations
Cons
Only available in six states
Overview
Modern Intimacy offers sex-positive therapy for individuals and couples to address issues related to sexual intimacy, dysfunction, or trauma. It provides inclusive, judgment-free support and education that's kink-affirming, LGBTQIA+-affirming, and supportive of people with alternative lifestyles. Modern Intimacy is the brainchild of Dr. Kate Balestrieri, a licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist, who is on a mission to "smash stigmas about mental health and sexuality" by providing accessible and approachable sex therapy and education. The company offers free 30-minute consultations, so you can get a sense of what Modern Intimacy can do for you before commiting to it. One downside is therapy with this service is limited to only six states—California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and New York. However, Certified Life Coaches at Modern Intimacy are available to work online with anyone around the world. The coaching program provides instruction on achieving goals related to personal growth, relationships, and more. Modern Intimacy also has online courses available that provide shame-free sex education on topics like dealing with porn addiction, managing trauma, and healing from toxic relationships.
Plans & Pricing
Working with Modern Intimacy costs $150 to $300 per session, depending on your provider's experience and credentials. The company does not accept insurance. For those in financial need, sliding scale fees are available. Additionally, Modern Intimacy regularly hosts virtual workshops related to sexual health and education. These vary in cost, but range from about $50 to $100 each. Modern Intimacy also offers free educational worksheets on topics like exploring intimacy, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, and healing from trauma.
User Satisfaction
While we did not test this service, we feel confident in Modern Intimacy's expertise and commitment to inclusivity and sex education. "When looking for guidance or treatment for a specific concern or topic, like intimacy, polyamourous relationships, or infidelity, it's always best to use a service that specializes in that subject," explains Hannah Owens, LMSW and subject matter expert, "and Modern Intimacy provides that specialty. Just like you would be better off going to a cardiologist for a heart issue rather than a general practitioner, the same is true in therapy—experts know best."

Best for Parents: Little Otter
Key Specs
Price: $90–$400 per session

Insurance Accepted? No

Types of Therapy: Child therapy, couples therapy, parent training, psychiatry, and medication management
Why We Chose It
Little Otter is dedicated to providing mental health and behavioral support for kids and their parents. Couples navigating the challenges of parenting will also find therapy and parental training at Little Otter.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Specializes in child and family therapy

Offers couples therapy and parent training

Work with a team of experts
Cons
Only available in 11 states

Doesn't accept insurance
Overview
Sometimes, parents need a little guidance in how to parent and be a good partner to their co-parent or spouse. Little Otter was founded in 2020 by Dr. Helen Eggers, a child psychiatrist, scientist, and expert in early childhood mental health. The platform focuses on supporting children and their families through challenges with anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and more. While in treatment, parents can expect to gain insight, guidance, and practical strategies for navigating the ups and downs of raising kids who might need a bit of extra support. As part of its offerings, Little Otter also serves parents by providing specialized parent training and couples therapy. Here, relationship therapy is geared toward coaching caregivers through parenting struggles and offering them the tools, resources, and strategies they need to best support their children as a team. Little Otter assigns each family a care team during the onboarding process, including a therapist to facilitate couples counseling if needed. While being matched may feel like a downside, the vast majority of our surveyed users (79%) rated their therapist's qualifications as generally positive.
Plans & Pricing
Little Otter's pricing structure can feel overwhelming, but here are the basics to keep in mind:
First, schedule a 30-minute welcome call for $90.

Next, sign up for a 90-minute initial therapy assessment for $400.

From there, each therapy session costs $200.
The company has two bundles available:
Assessment Bundle: $540 for one 90-minute assessment and one standard therapy session

12-Session Bundle: $2,040 for 12 therapy sessions, which may be shared with your family
In terms of cost, 54% of the users in our survey said Little Otter was either affordable or very affordable, though 72% said the company offered a good value.
User Satisfaction
Overall, 75% of our surveyed users gave Little Otter a positive rating, while 81% noted that it was at least a bit better than therapy services they had tried previously. Seventy-nine percent of users felt their therapist qualifications were good to excellent. One of our reviewers was impressed by the company, noting, "Little Otter has thought of everything when it comes to parents and caregivers navigating their children's mental health."

Best for LGBTQIA+: Talkspace
Key Specs
Price: Plans start at $69/week up to $109/week

Insurance Accepted? Yes, though couples counseling is not typically covered

Types of Therapy: Individual therapy, teen therapy, couples counseling, psychiatry, and medication management
Why We Chose It
We chose Talkspace for its diverse, inclusive network of therapists—one that has a particular emphasis on including LGBTQIA+ providers who specialize in working with people in the LGBTQIA+ community.
Pros & Cons
Pros
LGBTQIA+ therapists

Same-day messaging response five days/week

Available in every state
Cons
Provides therapist match

Can't see price until sign-up
Overview
It's not always easy to find therapists who understand the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community. Mental Health America, a non-profit that's been leading the charge on all things mental health since 1909, cautions prospective therapy clients against assuming every clinician is sympathetic to the LGBTQIA+ experience. Because this community faces unique pressures and risks, and experiences higher rates of discrimination, shame, and trauma, Talkspace has built a diverse network of therapists including many who specialize in LGBTQIA+ issues. Talkspace offers couples counseling, marriage counseling, and premarital counseling with LMFTs and licensed counselors. LGBTQIA+ couples seeking a relationship therapist can easily identify their provider's specialty. Switching therapists at any time, if needed, is seemless; 60% our survey respondents said they found a new match in a few days. In our survey, 83% of Talkspace users were satisfied with the selection of therapists, while 78% said their provider met all or most of their needs. Couples considering Talkspace may be particularly interested in the 24/7 unlimited messaging it offers. Partners can sign in from anywhere, anytime to send a note to their therapist with a guaranteed response five days per week.
Plans & Prices
Talkspace has several subscription plans to fit your needs:
Messaging Therapy: Starting at $69 per week, this grants users access to unlimited text messaging with their therapist, who is guaranteed to respond daily on weekdays.

Live Therapy: Starting at $99 per week, this package gives users four live sessions per month. These sessions take place via video, audio, or live text-based chat.

Messaging & Live Therapy: Starting at $129 per week, this package combines unlimited messaging with four live sessions each month.

Couples Therapy: This plan starts at $109 per week and includes unlimited messaging and four live sessions each month.
One knock against Talkspace is its lack of a standard fee scale. You won't know the exact price of your plan until sign-up. However, you can rest easy knowing that 76% of our surveyed users said Talkspace was a good value.
User Satisfaction
Talkspace is a go-to for virtual therapy and our surveyed users offer insight on why people love the platform. Ninety percent of our users rated Talkspace favorably overall. What's more, when it comes time to find another online therapist, 75% said they'd return to this company to start their search—and 82% said they were either very likely or likely to recommend the service to a friend. One of our reviewers said everytime they messaged their therapist, they responded within a matter of hours.

Best for the Budget-Conscious: Online-Therapy.com
Key Specs
Price: $88 per week for couples therapy

Insurance Accepted? No

Types: Couples and individual therapy
Why We Chose It
Online-Therapy.com offers some of the most budget-friendly packages of the companies we reviewed. Couples can find quality relationship therapy for $88 per week, with an additional 20% discount for the first month.
Pros & Cons
Pros
Less expensive than other companies reviewed and first-month discount

Includes access to a full self-help course

Flexible communication options
Cons
Can't choose your therapist

Only one subscription plan for couples
Overview
There are many reasons people don't access the mental health care they need, and prohibitive cost often tops the list. Fortunately, companies like Online-Therapy.com aim to provide affordable, accessible therapy from the comfort of their own homes. For couples seeking a budget-conscious option for relationship therapy, this platform offers an $88 per week plan with an additional 20% discount for the first month. Online-Therapy.com is rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), an evidence-based approach that has proven effectiveness in treating marital issues, among other challenges. In addition to live sessions and unlimited messaging, the couples therapy plan includes access to a full self-help course, as well as yoga and meditation videos to complement your treatment. The course is structured like a book, with each chapter offering insight into your therapy journey. Additional worksheets are available, and couples can leave comments and notes within the patient portal after completing each section. From there, your personal therapist will respond to your thoughts, which the company highlights as an extra therapeutic boost between live sessions. When we asked users in our survey how they felt about these additional resources, 70% responded favorably.
Plans & Prices
This company offers three subscription plans for individuals, but only one for couples. The couples package costs $88 per week, with an additional 20% discount for the first month. It includes:
One live 45-minute session via video, voice, or text-based chat

Unlimited couples messaging

Access to the self-help

Daily worksheet feedback from your therapist

Access to yoga and meditation classes For individuals, the plans offer more price flexibility, including: Basic: For $40 per week, users can access the self-guided therapy program, unlimited messaging, and the company's yoga and meditation courses. Standard: $64 per week includes one live therapy session and the self-guided therapy program, unlimited messaging, and the company's yoga and meditation courses. Premium: $88 per week includes two live therapy sessions per week, unlimited messaging with express replies, the self-guided therapy program, and yoga and meditation courses. User Satisfaction Reviewing the selection of subscription plans, 51% of our survey respondents said the platform was either very affordable or affordable. One of our reviewers said it offered excellent value for the price. Seventy-nine percent found the services the company provides to be a good value. Overall, 85% of the users we asked gave Online-Therapy.com a positive rating. When we asked them to compare the service to in-person care they received in the past, 64% said the platform's services were equal to or better than their prior experiences with therapy. For the ultimate test, we asked users if they'd recommend Online-Therapy.com to a friend—and an overwhelming 82% said yes.

Best for Divorce Counseling: Couples Therapy Inc. Couples Therapy Inc Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: Varies by clinician, but averages $244 per session

Varies by clinician, but averages $244 per session Insurance Accepted? No

No Types: Couples therapy, discernment therapy, and couples retreats Why We Chose It You can trust that while small, the provider list is mighty and highly qualified, making Couples Therapy Inc a smart choice for delicate matters like divorce. Every clinician at Couples Therapy Inc. has undergone peer supervision and intensive formal training in treating relationship issues. Pros & Cons Pros Highly qualified therapists who specialize in relationship issues

Free, no-obligation 15-minute consult

Flexible appointments 20 hours/day, seven days/week Cons No standard fee scale

Some therapists may be prohibitively expensive

Does not accept insurance Overview When you and your spouse are discussing a topic as sensitive as divorce, it's wise to choose only the most qualified mental health experts in the field to guide you through, like Couples Therapy Inc. The company was founded by Dr. Kathy McMahon, a clinical psychologist, sex therapist, and certified Gottman Method couples therapist. Dr. McMahon has hand-picked each clinician within the company, bringing on only highly qualified and trained marriage counselors, marriage and family therapists, psychologists, and social workers. In fact, the company claims its clinicians have more than 600 years of combined experience treating relationship issues. Couples Therapy Inc. uses an evidence-based approach to therapy, which it states has been clinically proven to boost relationship satisfaction and ease stress within partnerships. It provides relationship counseling, intensive couples retreats, affair recovery, premarital counseling, and divorce counseling. The divorce counseling at Couples Therapy Inc. is a specialized, time-limited service for couples who are considering divorce—but have not yet made the decision. The company states that its divorce counseling is for "those who are actively doubtful that marital therapy will do any good." So if you want to lay out your options for your marriage—whether to work on reconciling or part ways—divorce counseling at Couples Therapy Inc. can help. Plans & Pricing Couples Therapy Inc. does not offer subscription plans, and instead bills for each virtual visit. There is no standard pricing fee, and rates vary by clinician, though the company says the average cost is $244 per session. Weekend retreats start at $3,500 and don't include travel, food, or accommodations. Like most couples therapy services, the company does not accept insurance. Divorce counseling, or discernment counseling, with Couples Therapy Inc. is designed to be short-term. Couples meet virtually with their therapist for three to four hours together, and for one hour each individually. To determine whether this is the platform for you, Couples Therapy Inc. offers a free, no-obligation 15-minute consultation. User Satisfaction Ninety percent of users we surveyed gave Couples Therapy Inc. a favorable rating. When we polled users on price, 60% felt that it was either very affordable or affordable. Perhaps more telling though is that a whopping 90% said the company's services were a good value. A hallmark of the company is a rigorously trained network of therapists, all of whom have extensive experience in treating relationship issues. When we asked users about how qualified they found their therapist to be, an overwhelming 90% responded favorably.

Best for Premarital Counseling: Ours Ours Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $400 for the entire program

$400 for the entire program Insurance Accepted? No

No Types: Premarital and couples therapy-based program Why We Chose It Designed in partnership with a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT), Ours translates premarital counseling into a short-term digital format that just might be fun for couples. Pros & Cons Pros Focus on premarital counseling, but available to all

Access to licensed mental health providers throughout

Fun activities and exercises Cons No recurring live sessions

Not for long-term support Overview Founded in 2021 in partnership with an LMFT, Ours is a relative newcomer to the relationship therapy space, offering something new for couples looking to strengthen their connection—a self-guided program designed to fit your needs as a couple. Though the platform is available to all sorts of couples, the program is based on the tenets of premarital counseling, making it a perfect pick for couples about to tie the knot. Attending counseling together before marraige can help get you and your partner on the same page, understanding one another's values and setting expectations for your life together. Ours isn't couples therapy exactly. Rather, it's a self-guided program that's tailored to you, and includes virtual visits with a mental health professional. When you sign up for Ours, you can expect to meet with your provider twice—at the beginning of the program and at the end. In between, you'll follow a self-guided course that your guide has chosen specifically for you and your partner. The company recommends completing one session each week which takes about an hour. There are six sessions total and each includes guided conversations, reflections, and interesting activities to deepen your connection. Ours is a limited, short-term program that's meant to be completed in four weeks. It does not offer ongoing sessions with a provider. Plans & Prices There is just one plan price for the services at Ours. For $400, couples have access to two live video sessions with a mental health provider, four self-guided sessions, and unlimited messaging. Ours does not accept insurance. User Satisfaction Overall, 80% of surveyed users said they had a positive experience with Ours. Seventy-nine percent felt the program was a good value, and 86% said it was at least a bit better than previous therapy platforms they'd tried. When we asked Ours users how affordable they found the program to be, 52% said it was either very affordable or affordable. One of our reviewers expressed satisfaction with the services at Ours, sharing that she felt seen and understood by the guide she and her partner were assigned.