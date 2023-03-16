Lifestyle Health The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues ReGain is our pick for helping you and your partner improve your communication skills By Liz Duszynski-Goodman Updated on March 16, 2023 04:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Hero Images Inc / Getty Images Romantic relationships can be tricky things. After all, they require us to be vulnerable, emotionally intimate, and accepting of our partner's quirks and flaws. When it comes to navigating the inevitable ebbs and flows of coupledom, couples therapy may be the best solution to help ease stress and repair bonds. While that may sound daunting, thanks to the burgeoning world of online therapy, you no longer have to leave home to try it. Today's online therapy platforms give couples plenty of options for seeking outside support. It's worth noting that couples therapy is about more than just resolving conflict. Studies have shown that the support partners find through therapy has the potential to strengthen communication, deepen emotional intimacy, boost cooperation, and improve relationship satisfaction—and who wouldn't want some of that? So, whether your partnership is on the rocks or you're longing to reconnect in a more meaningful way, read on for our top picks for giving your relationship the tune-up it needs, based on extensive research, testing, and the experiences of over 100 surveyed users. Best Online Couples Therapy of 2023 Best for Improving Communication: ReGain Best for Married Couples: Growing Self Best for Sex Therapy: Modern Intimacy Best for Parents: Little Otter Best for LGBTQIA+: Talkspace Best for the Budget Conscious: Online-Therapy.com Best for Divorce Counseling: Couples Therapy Inc Best for Premarital Counseling: Ours Best for Postpartum Depression: LifeStance Health Best for Improving Communication: ReGain Regain Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $240–$360 per monthInsurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Individual and couples therapyWhy We Chose It ReGain won us over with its focus on streamlining and strengthening communication between partners. Treating both couples and individuals who are seeking support in their relationships, ReGain offers a centralized messaging hub to ensure both can keep track of questions, concerns, and the progress they're making together. Pros & Cons Pros Meet individually at any timeSeveral communication optionsSpecialists available for a host of issues Cons Just one subscription planDoesn't specify HIPAA-compliance Overview ReGain's focus on strong, streamlined communication may be the solution couples looking for help navigate their relationship issues need. The platform gives partners a joint account so that they're always on the same page, keeping careful track of the progress they're making together. Couples can access the same notes, questions, and concerns they've voiced to their therapist, making the therapeutic process a true team effort with a higher likelihood of success. Founded in 2016, the company is owned and operated by the online therapy giant BetterHelp and because of this, it offers an expansive network of licensed and accredited psychologists, therapists, social workers, and counselors. Support is available for a range of relationship challenges, such as infidelity, tension, and poor communication. Additionally, the platform features clinicians who specialize in specific areas that might be relevant to your relationship, such as parenting, LGBTQIA+ issues, grief, and addiction. ReGain offers plenty of flexibility, with phone or video sessions and unlimited messaging. If you choose individual therapy, you always have the option to include your partner later on. Likewise, one-off individual sessions are always available for those who regularly meet as a couple. While there's a lot to love about ReGain, the platform doesn't explicitly share that it's compliant with HIPAA, a federal law meant to protect your private health data. However, ReGain states that because it doesn't partner with insurance companies, it has no reason to share sensitive information. What's more, the platform claims it uses banking-grade encryption for all communication between clients and therapists. Plans and Pricing ReGain offers just one subscription plan, charging users between $240 and $360 per month, depending on your location and the therapist you're assigned to. The plan includes live sessions that take place via video chat or audio, as well as unlimited messaging with your provider. Of the users we surveyed, 61% said the platform was either affordable or very affordable and 80% said the therapy they received was a good value. User Satisfaction Personal recommendations are always a good sign that a company's doing something right. Seventy-one percent ReGrain of users in our survey said they were either very likely or likely to suggest the service to a friend. What's more, 77% gave ReGain a favorable rating, while nearly the same share felt either very satisfied or satisfied with the clinicians available. One of our testers noted that their therapist was professional and worked to help them create specific relationship goals that therapy would help them meet. Best for Married Couples: Growing Self Growing Self Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $109–$160 per session, sliding scale availableInsurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Couples and individual therapyWhy We Chose It Growing Self stands out because it relies on the expertise of licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFT), a group of mental health providers who are trained to treat issues specific to marriage, couples, and families. Pros & Cons Pros Access to LMFTsCan meet in-person or onlineFree consultation Cons Limited availability depending on locationNo standard fee scale Overview Growing Self's commitment to networking with experts in all things marriage and family makes it a smart choice for couples seeking marital support for stressors such as parenting, infidelity, or a looming divorce. The company was founded in 2005 by Dr. Lisa Marie Bobby, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) who takes a family-focused approach to treatment. After attending marriage therapy that profoundly changed her relationship, Dr. Bobby felt compelled to offer other couples the same transformative experience, which ultimately led her to creating Growing Self. The company offers in-person appointments with LMFTs in Denver, Colorado, and virtual visits across the country. Research shows that even everyday stress may impact marital satisfaction, so it makes sense that a provider with insight into the unique pressures and challenges of married life would be a boon for married couples. And the help seems to be working: According to a recent study by the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, almost 90% of of surveyed users noted an improvement in their emotional health, and nearly two-thirds saw their overall physical health improved. Growing Self describes its clinicians as "relationship experts specializing in positive, effective, and evidence-based forms of marriage counseling, couples counseling, and relationship coaching." In our user survey, 72% of Growing Self users were either very satisfied or satisfied with their options for therapists. Sixty-eight percent said their provider met all or most of their needs. Plans & Pricing Growing Self is not a subscription service. Instead, you'll pay on a per session basis to use this platform. There's no standard pricing, though the company offers ballpark estimates for clinicians based on their level of expertise. Early Career Experts: $105 per session, with sliding scale options as low as $65 per sessionMasters Level Experts: $115 per session, with sliding scale options as low as $75 per sessionAdvanced Level Experts: $135 per session, with sliding scale options as low as $95 per session. Doctoral Level Experts: $160 per session; limited availability for sliding scale patients User Satisfaction Growing Self is a top performer in our user survey, with 90% of respondents rating the platform favorably. What's more, 62% said they'd return to Growing Self the next time they're in need of therapeutic support. When we asked Growing Self users about the cost of therapy, 90% of them described the service as at least somewhat affordable. One of our reviewers described her experience with Growing Self therapists as positive, noting that both clinicians she met with created a comfortable and supportive environment, as well as an action plan for achieving her therapeutic goals. Best for Sex Therapy: Modern Intimacy Modern Intimacy Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $150–$300 per session, sliding scale available Insurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Individual, couples, and sex therapyWhy We Chose It Modern Intimacy's focus on non-shaming, inclusive, and sex-positive therapy makes it a shoe-in for this category. Pros & Cons Pros Certified sex therapistsNon-shaming and inclusiveFree 30-minute consultations Cons Only available in six states Overview Modern Intimacy offers sex-positive therapy for individuals and couples to address issues related to sexual intimacy, dysfunction, or trauma. It provides inclusive, judgment-free support and education that's kink-affirming, LGBTQIA+-affirming, and supportive of people with alternative lifestyles. Modern Intimacy is the brainchild of Dr. Kate Balestrieri, a licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist, who is on a mission to "smash stigmas about mental health and sexuality" by providing accessible and approachable sex therapy and education. The company offers free 30-minute consultations, so you can get a sense of what Modern Intimacy can do for you before commiting to it. One downside is therapy with this service is limited to only six states—California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and New York. However, Certified Life Coaches at Modern Intimacy are available to work online with anyone around the world. The coaching program provides instruction on achieving goals related to personal growth, relationships, and more. Modern Intimacy also has online courses available that provide shame-free sex education on topics like dealing with porn addiction, managing trauma, and healing from toxic relationships. Plans & Pricing Working with Modern Intimacy costs $150 to $300 per session, depending on your provider's experience and credentials. The company does not accept insurance. For those in financial need, sliding scale fees are available. Additionally, Modern Intimacy regularly hosts virtual workshops related to sexual health and education. These vary in cost, but range from about $50 to $100 each. Modern Intimacy also offers free educational worksheets on topics like exploring intimacy, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, and healing from trauma. User Satisfaction While we did not test this service, we feel confident in Modern Intimacy's expertise and commitment to inclusivity and sex education. "When looking for guidance or treatment for a specific concern or topic, like intimacy, polyamourous relationships, or infidelity, it's always best to use a service that specializes in that subject," explains Hannah Owens, LMSW and subject matter expert, "and Modern Intimacy provides that specialty. Just like you would be better off going to a cardiologist for a heart issue rather than a general practitioner, the same is true in therapy—experts know best." Best for Parents: Little Otter Little Otter Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $90–$400 per sessionInsurance Accepted? NoTypes of Therapy: Child therapy, couples therapy, parent training, psychiatry, and medication managementWhy We Chose It Little Otter is dedicated to providing mental health and behavioral support for kids and their parents. Couples navigating the challenges of parenting will also find therapy and parental training at Little Otter. Pros & Cons Pros Specializes in child and family therapyOffers couples therapy and parent trainingWork with a team of experts Cons Only available in 11 statesDoesn't accept insurance Overview Sometimes, parents need a little guidance in how to parent and be a good partner to their co-parent or spouse. Little Otter was founded in 2020 by Dr. Helen Eggers, a child psychiatrist, scientist, and expert in early childhood mental health. The platform focuses on supporting children and their families through challenges with anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and more. While in treatment, parents can expect to gain insight, guidance, and practical strategies for navigating the ups and downs of raising kids who might need a bit of extra support. As part of its offerings, Little Otter also serves parents by providing specialized parent training and couples therapy. Here, relationship therapy is geared toward coaching caregivers through parenting struggles and offering them the tools, resources, and strategies they need to best support their children as a team. Little Otter assigns each family a care team during the onboarding process, including a therapist to facilitate couples counseling if needed. While being matched may feel like a downside, the vast majority of our surveyed users (79%) rated their therapist's qualifications as generally positive. Plans & Pricing Little Otter's pricing structure can feel overwhelming, but here are the basics to keep in mind: First, schedule a 30-minute welcome call for $90.Next, sign up for a 90-minute initial therapy assessment for $400.From there, each therapy session costs $200. The company has two bundles available: Assessment Bundle: $540 for one 90-minute assessment and one standard therapy session12-Session Bundle: $2,040 for 12 therapy sessions, which may be shared with your family In terms of cost, 54% of the users in our survey said Little Otter was either affordable or very affordable, though 72% said the company offered a good value. User Satisfaction Overall, 75% of our surveyed users gave Little Otter a positive rating, while 81% noted that it was at least a bit better than therapy services they had tried previously. Seventy-nine percent of users felt their therapist qualifications were good to excellent. One of our reviewers was impressed by the company, noting, "Little Otter has thought of everything when it comes to parents and caregivers navigating their children's mental health." Best for LGBTQIA+: Talkspace Talkspace Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: Plans start at $69/week up to $109/weekInsurance Accepted? Yes, though couples counseling is not typically coveredTypes of Therapy: Individual therapy, teen therapy, couples counseling, psychiatry, and medication management Why We Chose It We chose Talkspace for its diverse, inclusive network of therapists—one that has a particular emphasis on including LGBTQIA+ providers who specialize in working with people in the LGBTQIA+ community. Pros & Cons Pros LGBTQIA+ therapistsSame-day messaging response five days/weekAvailable in every state Cons Provides therapist matchCan't see price until sign-up Overview It's not always easy to find therapists who understand the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community. Mental Health America, a non-profit that's been leading the charge on all things mental health since 1909, cautions prospective therapy clients against assuming every clinician is sympathetic to the LGBTQIA+ experience. Because this community faces unique pressures and risks, and experiences higher rates of discrimination, shame, and trauma, Talkspace has built a diverse network of therapists including many who specialize in LGBTQIA+ issues. Talkspace offers couples counseling, marriage counseling, and premarital counseling with LMFTs and licensed counselors. LGBTQIA+ couples seeking a relationship therapist can easily identify their provider's specialty. Switching therapists at any time, if needed, is seemless; 60% our survey respondents said they found a new match in a few days. In our survey, 83% of Talkspace users were satisfied with the selection of therapists, while 78% said their provider met all or most of their needs. Couples considering Talkspace may be particularly interested in the 24/7 unlimited messaging it offers. Partners can sign in from anywhere, anytime to send a note to their therapist with a guaranteed response five days per week. Plans & Prices Talkspace has several subscription plans to fit your needs: Messaging Therapy: Starting at $69 per week, this grants users access to unlimited text messaging with their therapist, who is guaranteed to respond daily on weekdays. Live Therapy: Starting at $99 per week, this package gives users four live sessions per month. These sessions take place via video, audio, or live text-based chat. Messaging & Live Therapy: Starting at $129 per week, this package combines unlimited messaging with four live sessions each month. Couples Therapy: This plan starts at $109 per week and includes unlimited messaging and four live sessions each month. One knock against Talkspace is its lack of a standard fee scale. You won't know the exact price of your plan until sign-up. However, you can rest easy knowing that 76% of our surveyed users said Talkspace was a good value. User Satisfaction Talkspace is a go-to for virtual therapy and our surveyed users offer insight on why people love the platform. Ninety percent of our users rated Talkspace favorably overall. What's more, when it comes time to find another online therapist, 75% said they'd return to this company to start their search—and 82% said they were either very likely or likely to recommend the service to a friend. One of our reviewers said everytime they messaged their therapist, they responded within a matter of hours. Best for the Budget-Conscious: Online-Therapy.com Online Therapy Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $88 per week for couples therapyInsurance Accepted? NoTypes: Couples and individual therapyWhy We Chose It Online-Therapy.com offers some of the most budget-friendly packages of the companies we reviewed. Couples can find quality relationship therapy for $88 per week, with an additional 20% discount for the first month. Pros & Cons Pros Less expensive than other companies reviewed and first-month discount Includes access to a full self-help courseFlexible communication options Cons Can't choose your therapistOnly one subscription plan for couples Overview There are many reasons people don't access the mental health care they need, and prohibitive cost often tops the list. Fortunately, companies like Online-Therapy.com aim to provide affordable, accessible therapy from the comfort of their own homes. For couples seeking a budget-conscious option for relationship therapy, this platform offers an $88 per week plan with an additional 20% discount for the first month. Online-Therapy.com is rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), an evidence-based approach that has proven effectiveness in treating marital issues, among other challenges. In addition to live sessions and unlimited messaging, the couples therapy plan includes access to a full self-help course, as well as yoga and meditation videos to complement your treatment. The course is structured like a book, with each chapter offering insight into your therapy journey. Additional worksheets are available, and couples can leave comments and notes within the patient portal after completing each section. From there, your personal therapist will respond to your thoughts, which the company highlights as an extra therapeutic boost between live sessions. When we asked users in our survey how they felt about these additional resources, 70% responded favorably. Plans & Prices This company offers three subscription plans for individuals, but only one for couples. The couples package costs $88 per week, with an additional 20% discount for the first month. It includes: One live 45-minute session via video, voice, or text-based chatUnlimited couples messagingAccess to the self-help courseDaily worksheet feedback from your therapistAccess to yoga and meditation classes For individuals, the plans offer more price flexibility, including: Basic: For $40 per week, users can access the self-guided therapy program, unlimited messaging, and the company's yoga and meditation courses. Standard: $64 per week includes one live therapy session and the self-guided therapy program, unlimited messaging, and the company's yoga and meditation courses. Premium: $88 per week includes two live therapy sessions per week, unlimited messaging with express replies, the self-guided therapy program, and yoga and meditation courses. User Satisfaction Reviewing the selection of subscription plans, 51% of our survey respondents said the platform was either very affordable or affordable. One of our reviewers said it offered excellent value for the price. Seventy-nine percent found the services the company provides to be a good value. Overall, 85% of the users we asked gave Online-Therapy.com a positive rating. When we asked them to compare the service to in-person care they received in the past, 64% said the platform's services were equal to or better than their prior experiences with therapy. For the ultimate test, we asked users if they'd recommend Online-Therapy.com to a friend—and an overwhelming 82% said yes. Best for Divorce Counseling: Couples Therapy Inc. Couples Therapy Inc Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: Varies by clinician, but averages $244 per sessionInsurance Accepted? NoTypes: Couples therapy, discernment therapy, and couples retreatsWhy We Chose It You can trust that while small, the provider list is mighty and highly qualified, making Couples Therapy Inc a smart choice for delicate matters like divorce. Every clinician at Couples Therapy Inc. has undergone peer supervision and intensive formal training in treating relationship issues. Pros & Cons Pros Highly qualified therapists who specialize in relationship issuesFree, no-obligation 15-minute consultFlexible appointments 20 hours/day, seven days/week Cons No standard fee scaleSome therapists may be prohibitively expensiveDoes not accept insurance Overview When you and your spouse are discussing a topic as sensitive as divorce, it's wise to choose only the most qualified mental health experts in the field to guide you through, like Couples Therapy Inc. The company was founded by Dr. Kathy McMahon, a clinical psychologist, sex therapist, and certified Gottman Method couples therapist. Dr. McMahon has hand-picked each clinician within the company, bringing on only highly qualified and trained marriage counselors, marriage and family therapists, psychologists, and social workers. In fact, the company claims its clinicians have more than 600 years of combined experience treating relationship issues. Couples Therapy Inc. uses an evidence-based approach to therapy, which it states has been clinically proven to boost relationship satisfaction and ease stress within partnerships. It provides relationship counseling, intensive couples retreats, affair recovery, premarital counseling, and divorce counseling. The divorce counseling at Couples Therapy Inc. is a specialized, time-limited service for couples who are considering divorce—but have not yet made the decision. The company states that its divorce counseling is for "those who are actively doubtful that marital therapy will do any good." So if you want to lay out your options for your marriage—whether to work on reconciling or part ways—divorce counseling at Couples Therapy Inc. can help. Plans & Pricing Couples Therapy Inc. does not offer subscription plans, and instead bills for each virtual visit. There is no standard pricing fee, and rates vary by clinician, though the company says the average cost is $244 per session. Weekend retreats start at $3,500 and don't include travel, food, or accommodations. Like most couples therapy services, the company does not accept insurance. Divorce counseling, or discernment counseling, with Couples Therapy Inc. is designed to be short-term. Couples meet virtually with their therapist for three to four hours together, and for one hour each individually. To determine whether this is the platform for you, Couples Therapy Inc. offers a free, no-obligation 15-minute consultation. User Satisfaction Ninety percent of users we surveyed gave Couples Therapy Inc. a favorable rating. When we polled users on price, 60% felt that it was either very affordable or affordable. Perhaps more telling though is that a whopping 90% said the company's services were a good value. A hallmark of the company is a rigorously trained network of therapists, all of whom have extensive experience in treating relationship issues. When we asked users about how qualified they found their therapist to be, an overwhelming 90% responded favorably. Best for Premarital Counseling: Ours Ours Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $400 for the entire programInsurance Accepted? NoTypes: Premarital and couples therapy-based programWhy We Chose It Designed in partnership with a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT), Ours translates premarital counseling into a short-term digital format that just might be fun for couples. Pros & Cons Pros Focus on premarital counseling, but available to allAccess to licensed mental health providers throughoutFun activities and exercises Cons No recurring live sessionsNot for long-term support Overview Founded in 2021 in partnership with an LMFT, Ours is a relative newcomer to the relationship therapy space, offering something new for couples looking to strengthen their connection—a self-guided program designed to fit your needs as a couple. Though the platform is available to all sorts of couples, the program is based on the tenets of premarital counseling, making it a perfect pick for couples about to tie the knot. Attending counseling together before marraige can help get you and your partner on the same page, understanding one another's values and setting expectations for your life together. Ours isn't couples therapy exactly. Rather, it's a self-guided program that's tailored to you, and includes virtual visits with a mental health professional. When you sign up for Ours, you can expect to meet with your provider twice—at the beginning of the program and at the end. In between, you'll follow a self-guided course that your guide has chosen specifically for you and your partner. The company recommends completing one session each week which takes about an hour. There are six sessions total and each includes guided conversations, reflections, and interesting activities to deepen your connection. Ours is a limited, short-term program that's meant to be completed in four weeks. It does not offer ongoing sessions with a provider. Plans & Prices There is just one plan price for the services at Ours. For $400, couples have access to two live video sessions with a mental health provider, four self-guided sessions, and unlimited messaging. Ours does not accept insurance. User Satisfaction Overall, 80% of surveyed users said they had a positive experience with Ours. Seventy-nine percent felt the program was a good value, and 86% said it was at least a bit better than previous therapy platforms they'd tried. When we asked Ours users how affordable they found the program to be, 52% said it was either very affordable or affordable. One of our reviewers expressed satisfaction with the services at Ours, sharing that she felt seen and understood by the guide she and her partner were assigned. Best for Postpartum Depression: LifeStance Health Life Stance Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $150–$300 per session; varies by clinicianInsurance Accepted? Yes, though marriage counseling is not often coveredTypes of Therapy: Individual, couples, group, and family therapy, psychiatry and medication management Why We Chose It Clinicians at LifeStance Health have expertise in providing couples counseling, as well as treatment for people who menstruate's issues like postpartum depression. This overlap in specialties make it a top pick for offering relationship therapy to couples in which one partner is experiencing postpartum depression. Pros & Cons Pros Experience with both couples therapy and women's issuesMeet in-person or onlineSimple sign-up process Cons Lack of pricing transparencyAvailable in only 32 states Overview About one in seven mothers experiences postpartum depression PPD, a condition that the American Psychological Association defines as a major depressive episode within six months following the birth of a baby. PPC has potential to negatively impact partnerships and families, so couples dealing with PPD may wish to add relationship therapy to their treatment plan. Clinicians at LifeStance Health are well-equipped to treat both relationship issues, as well as the mental health issues of people who menstruate, such as postpartum depression (PPD) and anxiety. Working with LMFTs, couples receiving care through LifeStance have the opportunity to rebuild their connection, ease conflicts, improve communication, and repair trust. Online appointments are only available via video chat and each lasts about 60 minutes. It also offers in-person sessions in 32 states across the country While there have been some online complaints lodged against LifeStance, most are focused on the company's seemingly secretive pricing. The platform partners with a wide network of independent providers—each of whom set their own rates for therapy services. While this lack of transparency rankled some online reviewers, 57% of our surveyed users were pleased in the end, finding LifeStance to be either very affordable or affordable. Plans and Prices LifeStance does not have subscription plans, and instead bills per session; costs range from about $150 to $300. While the company does partner with most major insurance plans, couples counseling is rarely covered, so you can expect to pay out of pocket. LifeStance does not offer free trials, discounts, or complimentary consultations. To inquire about fees, you must contact your therapist directly. User Satisfaction In our survey, 88% of LifeStance Users rated the company positively. Ninety percent were pleased with their therapist's qualifications, and 75% said they'd recommend the platform to a friend. Forty-two percent said they were satisfied with the options for therapists on LifeStance and 36% said the service was better than comparable services they'd used in the past. One user said they were "delighted" with their therapist who "listened to me and was compassionate." Final Verdict As a service that exclusively treats relationship issues and has flexible, streamlined communication options to keep users on the same page, ReGain has the know-how to guide couples through their challenges. What sets this platform apart from the pack is the convenience it provides, which may help couples improve how they communicate. Users have the option for video or phone sessions, as well as unlimited messaging with their therapist. What's more, with ReGain you always have the opportunity to schedule one-on-one sessions with your provider or invite your partner to your regularly scheduled personal appointments. ReGain is a user-friendly service with a focus on strong communication skills, and it has the experience to treat relationship issues. However, if cost and convenience are not factors, consider Couples Therapy Inc. This company has a small team of providers, each of whom has been hand-picked for their rigorous training and extensive experience in treating couples. The services at Couples Therapy Inc. are designed to address more delicate matters, such as navigating infidelity or contemplating divorce. Compare the Best Online Couples Therapy Types of Therapy ReGain Best for Improving Communication $240–$360 per month No Individual and couples Growing Self Best for Married Couples $109–$160 per session; sliding scale options No Individual and couples Modern Intimacy Best for Sex Therapy $150–$300 per session; sliding scale options No Individual, couples, and sex therapy Little Otter Best for Parents $90–$400 per session No Child and couples therapy; parent training and support; psychiatry and medication management Talkspace Best for LGBTQIA+ $396/month + Yes, but couples counseling is not typically covered Individual, teen, and couples therapy; psychiatry and medication management Online-Therapy.com Best for Budget Conscious $88/week No Individual and couples therapy Couples Therapy Inc Best for Divorce Counseling Varies, but averages $244 per session No Couples therapy, discernment counseling, and couples retreats Ours Best for Premarital Counseling $400 for the entire program No Program based on premarital counseling and open to all couples LifeStance Health Best for Postpartum Depression $150 to $300 per session; varies by clinician Yes, though marriage counseling is not often covered Individual, couples, group, and family therapy, psychiatry, and medication management Guide to Choosing the Best Online Couples Therapy When Should I Consider Online Couples Therapy? While every couple may benefit from relationship counseling to some extent, according to Erica Turner, a relationship therapist, and licensed professional counselor, there are a few telltale signs that signal a more urgent need to begin treatment together: Poor communication Lack of desire for intimacy Dead-end arguments about the same issue Broken trust Before making a big life decision, such as getting married, moving in together, or having children Interestingly, Turner notes that a lack of conflict may also be a good reason to start couples therapy, as it may signal that one of you has become indifferent or disengaged. "This could also be a sign that one partner is minimizing, downplaying, or hiding their true thoughts, feelings, or needs due to their own insecurities and fears about rocking the boat or advocating for themselves," Turner adds. How Can Online Couples Therapy Help Your Relationship? All types of couples can benefit from couples therapy, whether they're facing challenges or simply looking to strengthen their connection, says couples coach Sara Oliveri Olumba. Therapy can guide couples through infidelity, help them improve communication, and reconnect to one another, she adds. Couples therapy can also help objectively good relationships, too. In this scenario, Olumba says couples learn "foundational tools and conversations of successful partnership before it becomes an emergency." Bringing therapy online only increases accessibility, offering convenient, oftentimes more affordable support when you need it—anytime and nearly anywhere. What Types of Online Couples Therapy Are Offered? When it comes to couples therapy, there are three main approaches that have been shown to ease relationship distress: Cognitive Behavioral Couple Therapy (CBCT): CBCT is a type of talk therapy that focuses on changing the thoughts, behaviors, and reactions that contribute to a couple's challenges. You will likely learn skill-building techniques to communicate your thoughts and feelings better with your partner. You'll also work on ways to stop dysfunctional thought patterns that have harmed your relationship in the past. Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy (IBCT): When meeting with a therapist who uses IBCT, the first three sessions are meant to help them gather information about the concerns and challenges unique to your relationship. This includes meeting as a couple and also meeting one-on-one with your clinician. After four sessions spent collecting intel, your therapist will share feedback on the patterns and struggles they see, allowing you and your partner to jump in with your own thoughts and questions along the way. After your feedback session, the active phase of treatment begins, which looks a lot like traditional talk therapy from here on out. Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy (EFCT): For a short-term therapy approach that many experts tout as the key to easing relationship distress, seek out a clinician who practices EFCT. With this therapy, you'll learn what negative thought patterns are at play in your relationship, ways to communicate with more understanding and support, and how to face issues that arise as a team. Comparing Online Couples Therapy Services There are various factors to consider when choosing which online counseling is best: Price: The cost across online therapy platforms varies and may be influenced by whether or not a subscription plan is offered, as well as the level of expertise and qualifications of therapists, and methods of communication. For instance, you may find that companies that offer text-based therapy sessions offer mental health support at a lower price point. Insurance: Typically, insurance doesn't cover couples therapy, but if you and your partner participate in individual therapy on top of couples therapy through a company such as Talkspace, that will likely be covered. Topic: Some online therapy platforms are better suited to treating certain challenges that arise in a relationship. If you and your partner are considering divorce, for instance, you'll want to find a therapy service that offers discernment, or divorce, counseling. Scheduling: When choosing a virtual therapist, consider how easy it is to schedule your appointments. Some platforms allow for in-app or site scheduling, while others require you to call customer service to reschedule or cancel sessions. Location: You'll find that not all online therapists can legally offer you mental health support; the clinician you choose must be licensed to practice in your state. To ease the frustration of finding a local therapist who you connect with, most companies require you to provide your location upfront. Method of communication: If you dread hopping on a Zoom call, don't fret. Plenty of online therapy platforms offer a host of different ways to communicate with your therapist, whether that's by a chat-based system, text messaging, audio call, or video. When considering a therapy company, take a look at their communication methods to ensure they meet your preferences. Ease of switching between therapists: Not every therapist is going to be a perfect match for you and your partner. Some therapy companies may make swapping providers a breeze, while others might require you to call customer service and work through the process by phone. If the ability to switch therapists with ease is a deciding factor, review the company's FAQ to ensure a simple process. What if I'm Having Thoughts of Harming Myself? Online therapy companies are not crisis centers and cannot handle most complex and severe mental health issues and emergencies. If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, including thoughts of self-harm or suicide, these resources are available to help you find the urgent help you need: Call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 988 and then press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Hotline. Text 741741 to connect to a trained crisis counselor. Frequently Asked Questions What Is the Price Range For Online Couples Therapy? The cost of online couples therapy varies among platforms. Factors that may influence price include provider expertise, length of sessions, and modes of communication. Within this list, online couples therapy ranges from $90 per session to $400 per session, though there are also weekly and monthly subscription packages that begin at $88 per week and $240 per month. Does Online Couples Therapy Accept Insurance? Online couples therapy (and couples therapy in general) is not typically covered by insurance plans. However, if one partner has a mental health diagnosis and they're in relationship therapy to navigate that condition, there may be some wiggle room, says Dr. Amy Marschall, a clinical psychologist and one of our subject matter experts. "Depending on the plan, billing codes for family therapy or couples therapy may be covered if that therapy is to treat the diagnosis," she notes. How Effective Is Online Couples Therapy? While there is no concrete success rate for couples therapy, there have been some studies done on the effectiveness of marriage counseling in the U.S. It has come a long way in recent decades, and the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy now reports almost 90% of clients report an improvement in their emotional health. That said, success in this category is largely dependent upon how committed each partner is to participate. Can You Get Medication Prescriptions With Online Couples Therapy? No, prescriptions for medications and medication management are not typically included in online couples therapy. Only a psychiatrist can issue medications and help you manage your prescriptions, which can be done in individual sessions, if necessary. Methodology Our methodology for evaluating online therapy companies is comprehensive and data-driven. To fairly and accurately review the best online therapy programs, we sent questionnaires to 55 teletherapy companies and 25 therapy directories, and surveyed 105 current users of each. This allowed us to directly compare services offered by gathering qualitative and quantitative data about each company and its users' experiences. Specifically, we evaluated each company on website usability, sign-up process, subscription offerings, client privacy protections, and how easy it is to change therapists. We then looked at therapist qualifications, the types of therapy offered quality of care, client-therapist communication options, session length, and the therapist assignment process. Finally, we assessed cost, value for money, whether the companies take insurance, overall user satisfaction, and the likelihood that clients would recommend them. Source List AAMFT. About Marriage and Family Therapists Seligman, M. E. P. (1995). The effectiveness of psychotherapy: The Consumer Reports study. American Psychologist, 50(12), 965–974. Bodenmann G, Kessler M, Kuhn R, et al. "Cognitive Behavioral and Emotion-Focused Couple Therapy: Similarities and Differences". Clinical Psychology in Europe. 2020;(2)3. Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy. "About." Durães, R. S. S., Khafif, T. C., Lotufo-Neto, F., & Serafim, A. de P. (2020). Effectiveness of Cognitive Behavioral Couple Therapy on Reducing Depression and Anxiety Symptoms and Increasing Dyadic Adjustment and Marital Social Skills: An Exploratory Study. The Family Journal, 28(4), 344–355. Bodenmann G, Kessler M, Kuhn R, et al. "Cognitive Behavioral and Emotion-Focused Couple Therapy: Similarities and Differences". Clinical Psychology in Europe. 2020;(2)3. Lebow, J., & Snyder, D. K. (2022). Couple therapy in the 2020s: Current status and emerging developments. Family Process, 00, 1– 27. Barnes D. "Postpartum Depression: Its Impact on Couples and Marital Satisfaction." Journal of Systemic Therapies. 2006;(25)3. American Psychological Association. "Postpartum depression. Mughal S, Azhar Y, Siddiqui W. Postpartum Depression. [Updated 2022 Oct 7]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-. American Psychological Association. What is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy? Mental Health America. LGBTQ+ Communities and Mental Health. Mental Health America. How do I find LGBTQ friendly therapy? American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy. About Marriage and Family Therapists. Timmons AC, Arbel R, Margolin G. Daily patterns of stress and conflict in couples: Associations with marital aggression and family-of-origin aggression. J Fam Psychol. 2017;31(1):93-104. National Library of Medicine. Short and long-term effectiveness of couple counseling: a study protocol. 