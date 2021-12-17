Omicron Is Moving Fast — but a Booster Shot Offers Significant Protection from Infection

One study found that while omicron reduces the two-dose vaccine series from Pfizer to just 34% in preventing infection, getting a booster dose brings that protection back up to 75%

The new COVID-19 variant omicron is changing the pandemic once again. The strain is the most contagious yet, has more mutations than any before it and seems to evade the previously-effective two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. But there is a way to fight off the growing rise in cases, and that's with a booster shot.

Researchers tested the variant against the antibodies of people who received the various COVID-19 vaccines and found that they all are less effective with omicron than earlier variants like delta. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, in particular, made no difference against omicron. But in people who had received a booster shot, they had enough antibodies to fight off omicron from creating an infection.

One study from the U.K. found that while omicron reduces the two-dose vaccine series from Pfizer to just 34% effectiveness in preventing infection, getting a booster dose brings that protection back up to 75%.

And though the vaccines are less effective in preventing infection with omicron, they are still extremely protective against severe illness that could lead to hospitalization or death. Cases of omicron in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic, with patients recovering within three days, according to a large study from South Africa. After an incubation period of three to four days, patients first reported experiencing a scratchy throat, which then transitions into nasal congestion, a dry cough and muscle aches and pains.

Health officials have urged Americans to immediately get their booster shots as COVID-19 cases again spike — on Thursday, there were 146,195 new infections in the U.S., an increase of 31% over the last two weeks, according to The New York Times.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that a booster shot will protect against infection from omicron, and that Pfizer and Moderna do not need to formulate an omicron-specific booster shot.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron," Fauci said, according to The New York Times. "At this point, there is no need for a very specific booster. And so the message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of omicron if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot."