The research raises concern that the virus could further mutate in animals and spread new variants to humans

Omicron Detected in New York Deer Causing Concern Over Possible COVID Variants

White-tailed deer have contracted the highly contagious omicron variant, scientists say, leading to concern over possible COVID-19 mutations.

The new research was conducted by Pennsylvania State University in collaboration with the nonprofit organization White Buffalo and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, among other institutions, according to The New York Times.

Blood and nasal swab samples were taken from 131 Staten Island deer. Antibodies were detected in about 15% of the animals, Reuters reported.

"The circulation of the virus in deer provides opportunities for it to adapt and evolve," Penn State veterinary microbiologist Vivek Kapur told The Times. "And it's likely to come back and haunt us in the future."

Kuchipudi added, "When the virus completely mutates, then it can escape the protection of the current vaccine. So we'd have to change the vaccine again."

Health authorities recommend hunters avoid the head and lungs of the deer while butchering the animal.

"Get vaccinated, wear a mask, gloves, wash your hands, but assume that you could be exposed," Dr. Samira Mubareka, a virologist at Sunnybrook Research Institute at the University of Toronto told The Times about the risk to hunters.