The Sour singer criticized the Supreme Court during her concert in Washington, D.C., after a leaked opinion draft indicated they were likely to overturn Roe v. Wade

Olivia Rodrigo Defends Abortion Rights: 'Our Bodies Should Never Be in the Hands of Politicians'

Olivia Rodrigo had strong words for the Supreme Court during a stop in Washington, D.C. for her Sour concert tour.

The 19-year-old singer criticized the Court two days after a leaked opinion draft indicated that a majority of justices would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion.

"Because we're in D.C., I couldn't pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision," Rodrigo said Wednesday night, to cheers from the crowd.

"Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians," she continued. "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get. It's so important."

Rodrigo is one of many stars that have spoken out against the potential decision, which is likely to come out at the end of June. On Tuesday, Rodrigo's fellow singer Phoebe Bridgers shared that she had an abortion in October, and emphasized the need for abortion rights for all.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote on her Instagram Story. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."

Abortion is still a constitutionally guaranteed right in the United States until a final decision is made, but if Roe is overturned at least 23 states would likely outlaw or heavily restrict the procedure.