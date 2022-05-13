The singer shared that she has a “minor” case of the neurological condition, where one sense automatically activates another

Olivia Rodrigo Says She Has 'Baby Synesthesia,' Which Makes Her 'See Colors' When She Hears Music

The cover of Olivia Rodrigo's hit debut album SOUR was purple for a reason — the singer has "baby synesthesia," and saw the color as she performed and listened to many of her songs.

The 19-year-old pop star shared that she has synesthesia, a neurological condition where the stimulation of a sense like hearing triggers the brain to think of unrelated things like shapes or colors. In Rodrigo's case, hearing songs instantly makes her sense a color.

In a video for Vogue shot as she got ready for her first Met Gala, Rodrigo said that she has "minor, baby synesthesia."

"So when I listen to songs I'll like, see colors," she said. "Many songs on SOUR are purple, like 'driver's license' is purple. But 'good 4 u' is like a purpley-blue, 'jealousy, jealousy' is like bright red. 'déjà vu' is like orange and pink and light purple. It's like, lighter and more pastel-y."

Rodrigo, who donned a light purple Versace gown with matching purple opera gloves and butterfly clips for her Met Gala debut, said that she likes "having purple as the cohesive color throughout my whole SOUR era."

Her stylists, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, noted that this was actually Rodrigo's first big event where she went for a purple look to match her album.

"We actually haven't had a purple moment yet, and it's her favorite color, so it just felt right," Chloe said of Rodrigo's Met Gala look, joking: "We were saving it."

The teen star is midway through her American tour in support of her Grammy-winning debut album, and added some fun fashion elements along the way. During a stop in Detroit in April, she asked fans to wear "prom attire."

"Since it's prom seasonnnn I thought maybe we could turn SOUR TOUR into SOUR PROM????" she asked. "Would u guys be down? prom attire?"

"Because we're in D.C., I couldn't pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision," Rodrigo said Wednesday night, to cheers from the crowd.

"Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians," she continued. "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get. It's so important."