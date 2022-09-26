Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Continues Her Mom's Work in Raising Cancer Awareness: 'The Torch Has Been Passed'

Chloe Rose Lattanzi encouraged her social media followers to sign up for the Walk for Wellness, which will raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne



Published on September 26, 2022 02:25 PM
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John.
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John. Photo: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Chloe Rose Lattanzi is keeping her mother Olivia Newton-John's dream alive following her death.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old posted a video on Instagram detailing how she plans to honor her late mother after the Grease star died of breast cancer.

Lattanzi, who was joined by her cousin Tottie Goldsmith, encouraged followers to sign up for the Oct. 9 Walk for Wellness, which will raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

"We really want to raise awareness and get as many of you walking with us or virtually. It is so important to raise awareness and raise funds," Lattanzi said in the clip. "My mom's dream was for kinder treatments for cancer. So I feel the torch has been passed and this is my mission and my passion and I'm so grateful to be doing this with my beautiful cousin for my mother."

Goldsmith praised Lattanzi for "taking over the shining light of her mom" by endorsing the fundraiser and working for Newton-John's facility.

"I want to continue to carry the torch for my mama. Her dream was for kinder holistic treatments for cancer, and to finally put an end to all the suffering cancer causes for countless beings around the planet. Please walk with us this year for my mama," Lattanzi added in the caption. "I love you mama. I miss you every day. And I feel you wrapped around me every moment guiding my every move."

Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at age 73, five years after she announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer which had metastasized to the sacrum.

One of the first stars to publicly share their health crises, the four-time Grammy Award winner revealed in 1992 her first diagnosis with breast cancer. Her journey included a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction.

Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In addition to conventional medical treatments, the pop icon turned to "plant medicine," revealing in 2017 that she used medical marijuana to treat her pain.

"People have this vision from the '60s of people just sitting around and getting stoned," Newton-John previously told TODAY. "It's not about that. This plant is a healing plant. I think we need to change the vision of what it is because it helped me greatly and it helps with pain and inflammation."

She also relied on spiritual meditation. "In my meditations, I visualize it leaving and see the herbs and the medicines that I'm taking making it go," Newton-John told 60 Minutes Australia in 2019.

Her breast cancer journey pushed her to become an advocate for cancer awareness and research and ultimately led to the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne.

The "comprehensive cancer center" treats cancer and also conducts research and clinical trials. "A public hospital with a difference . . . we are put our patients at the heart of everything we do," says the center's web site. "This includes focusing on their minds and spirits and not just on their bodies."



