Olivia Newton-John Shares Health Update on Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Winning Over It Well'

Olivia Newton-John isn’t letting cancer slow her down.

On Saturday, the Grease actress, 71, told reporters at G’Day USA in Beverly Hills, California — where money was raised for the wildfire relief in Australia — that she wants to help people that are diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Life is a gift and I’ve had an amazing life and I intend to keep going with it and I want to help other people with cancer of course,” she said. “I have my wellness center in Melbourne and I want to see it in my lifetime so other people don’t have to suffer.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed in 1992 and overcame cancer again in 2013. But in May 2017, she was told cancer had metastasized and spread to her bones.

However, the actress said that she doesn’t see it “as a battle.”

“I’m winning over it well and that’s how I see it,” she said. “I don’t think about it a lot, to be honest. Denial is a really good thing and I’m getting stronger and better all the time! I’m doing well!”

Newton-John’s Grease costar, John Travolta, was also in attendance at the event and spoke to reporters about his longtime friend’s positive outlook on life amid her health struggles.

“Olivia is a survivor and she’s smart and she’s got a lot of life in her and I think she looks at it from the glass half full always and that’s her beautiful, natural approach towards life and I think we all need to do that,” Travolta, 65, said.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning in September 2019, the “Physical” singer said she doesn’t like to dwell on the statistics of the disease.

“In my opinion, if they give you a percentage, or you know, ‘This many women get this and they live this long,’ you can create that and make it happen,” she explained.

“It’s almost like — I think I know what the statistics are. And if, and, but I put them away. But I’m gonna live longer than that. I’ve made that decision. And I don’t buy into the statistics ’cause I think they can make you really nervous,” she said.

And she continues to look forward to the little joys of life, allowing herself to live life to the fullest as part of her healing journey.

“Denial is really healthy,” she joked about coping with her diagnosis. “It was consuming by day, and after some time I went, ‘You know what? I don’t know what my time is, but I need to enjoy my life, so I’m gonna eat a cookie if I want it and I’m gonna have a cup of tea if I want it, and I want to have a little bit of wine then I’m gonna do that.’ “

The mother of one added, “The joy of life and every-day living has to be a part of that healing process as well.”