Oliver Hudson Shares Video from When He Was Experiencing Intense Anxiety After Stopping Medication

Oliver Hudson opened up about his mental health in a candid Instagram post Wednesday.

The actor, 45, shared a video from June 2021 to show his experience with anxiety after coming off prescription medication.

"I'm compelled in this moment. I went off my Lexapro about three months ago," he explained. "I was on it for about five and half years for anxiety and it's been really gnarly for me."

He called that time in his life after he decided to stop medication "crushing, debilitating, just scary honestly." However, the father of three added that as he filmed the video he was having a "good" moment amid his struggles.

"I feel f—ing great and it may be fleeting," he said. "In an hour, I might be back to where I was but I'm going to bath in normalcy for a moment."

In the caption, Oliver revealed that he thought about posting the video last June but "got nervous that it was too self-indulgent" but still wanted to share it now.

His sister Kate Hudson showed her support in the comment section, writing "I love you Oliver 💫" while Gwyneth Paltrow shared the same sentiment.

Oliver had previously opened up to PEOPLE about his mental health challenges and taking a break from his anxiety medication.

"My whole summer was really difficult. I went off of Lexapro, my antidepressant, and I thought, 'I'm done with it. I don't need it anymore.' And whatever happened, I needed it," he said in December. "And I tried to fight it off all summer, but it was just really going back to my 20s, horrible, horrible."

He added, "And so I was like, 'You know what? I'm not ready. I have to go back on it. And even me out now, it's just mental health.' It's figuring it out and making sure that you're in the right place."