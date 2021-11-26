Benzene is a chemical that can potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure

Select Old Spice and Secret Spray Deodorants Recalled in Canada Due to Benzene Levels

Select types of Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirant products have been voluntarily recalled in Canada "due to the presence of benzene detected."

The Procter & Gamble Company announced to consumers on Tuesday that eight specific offerings were included in the recall, all of which were being sold and distributed nationwide in Canada in stores and online.

Benzene is a chemical that can potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.

The recalled products include: Old Spice Sweat Defense Pure Sport Plus Dry Spray; Old Spice Sweat Defense Stronger Swagger Dry Spray; Old Spice Sweat Defense Ultimate Captain Dry Spray; Secret Baby Powder Spray; Secret Outlast Completely Clean Dry Spray; Secret Outlast Protecting Powder Dry Spray; Secret Dry Spray Lavender; and Secret Dry Spray Waterlily.

P&G said customers should "stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol spray products," and reimbursements will be offered.

"All other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by this issue and may continue to be used as intended," the company said. "This represents the vast majority of our products, including body spray products, solid sticks, soft solids and gel antiperspirants and deodorant products."

