Old Navy Just Upgraded Its Best-Selling Face Masks with an Even More Comfortable Feature
Score a five-pack for only $12.50
Old Navy may be known for its booty-sculpting denim (Blake Lively, Gina Rodriguez, and Kate Bosworth are all fans) and its ridiculously amazing prices, but it’s the brand’s highly coveted reusable cloth face masks that have been stealing the spotlight lately. They’ve racked up more than 7,500 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers who can’t get their hands on them fast enough — and now, Old Navy just made a major update to make the face masks even more comfortable.
RELATED: Nina Dobrev’s Reusable Cloth Face Mask Is So Popular, It Sold Out Twice — but It’s Finally Back In Stock
While the brand’s original cloth face masks were already lightweight, breathable, and easy to wear, Old Navy just launched an upgraded version complete with adjustable ear straps for even more comfort. Still made with three layers of 100 percent cotton fabric, the new-and-improved face masks are also reusable, machine-washable, and “designed according to the CDC recommendations for non-medical-grade masks,” as stated on Old Navy’s website.
Buy It! Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults, $12.50; oldnavy.com
Shoppers can choose a variety 5-pack for variety 5-pack for $12.502.50 or a variety 10-pack of masks for $25, each available in a mixture of fun prints and colors. Some of our favorites include the Multi Ditsy Floral 10-pack with pretty florals, micro polka-dots, and solids, and the Bluesday 5-Pack with chambray, paisley, and tie-dye prints. There are plenty of other fun styles to choose from, including a variety pack with taco, pizza, and donut prints, and even a trendy animal-print set.
If Old Navy’s face masks with ear adjusters are anything like the originals — which sold out almost immediately when they launched in May — then we suggest scooping up your favorite variety packs ASAP before they’re gone.
Buy It! Old Navy Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults, $25; oldnavy.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.