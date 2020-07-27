Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Old Navy Just Upgraded Its Best-Selling Face Masks with an Even More Comfortable Feature

Old Navy may be known for its booty-sculpting denim (Blake Lively, Gina Rodriguez, and Kate Bosworth are all fans) and its ridiculously amazing prices, but it’s the brand’s highly coveted reusable cloth face masks that have been stealing the spotlight lately. They’ve racked up more than 7,500 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers who can’t get their hands on them fast enough — and now, Old Navy just made a major update to make the face masks even more comfortable.

While the brand’s original cloth face masks were already lightweight, breathable, and easy to wear, Old Navy just launched an upgraded version complete with adjustable ear straps for even more comfort. Still made with three layers of 100 percent cotton fabric, the new-and-improved face masks are also reusable, machine-washable, and “designed according to the CDC recommendations for non-medical-grade masks,” as stated on Old Navy’s website.

Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults, $12.50

If Old Navy’s face masks with ear adjusters are anything like the originals — which sold out almost immediately when they launched in May — then we suggest scooping up your favorite variety packs ASAP before they’re gone.

Old Navy Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults, $25