Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

They’ll make wearing one to school a little less scary

Old Navy’s Adorable New Face Masks for Kids Feature Critter Noses — Get 3 for Less Than $10

Old Navy took the internet by storm when it released cloth face masks back in May — they sold out quicker than people could add them to their shopping carts. But the brand has since restocked its protective gear and continues to add new colorful prints and patterns. Old Navy even tweaked the design of its original version to make them more comfortable on the ears. And its latest update just made them a whole lot cuter (and less scary) for young ones: Old Navy’s kids’ face masks now feature adorable critter faces.

Each mask resembles the nose and mouth of an animal, including a lion, dinosaur, polar bear, kitty, and more. Similar to the original reusable three-ply masks, they’re made from 100 percent cotton poplin for comfort and have elastic ear straps. The soft, breathable face masks even come with a mesh zippered laundry bag that should be used when tossing them in the washer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Whether you’re checking off an item from your kid’s back-to-school list or stocking up on safety gear for your littles ones, Old Navy’s critter face masks will surely make the idea of wearing one a little less scary.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Critter Face Masks for Kids — Lion, Gray Shark, Green Dinosaur, $9.50; oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Critter Face Masks for Kids — Kitty, Purple Dinosaur, Bunny, $9.50; oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Critter Face Masks for Kids — Blue Shark, Red Dinosaur, Black Bear, $9.50; oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Critter Face Masks for Kids — Polar Bear, Koala, Green Dinosaur, $9.50; oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Critter Face Masks for Kids — Racoon, Pig, Brown Bear, $9.50; oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Critter Face Masks for Kids — Duck, Blue Shark, Deer, $9.50; oldnavy.gap.com

Old Navy also has a Face Mask Guide in collaboration with medical experts that answer the big questions you’ve been asking over the past few months, such as “How can I get my kids to wear their masks,” and “How should I clean and store my mask.” Click here to learn more!