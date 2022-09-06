Oklahoma News Anchor Julie Chin Suffers 'Beginnings of Stroke' on Live TV: 'Sorry That Happened'

The KJRH Tulsa weekend anchor began to stumble over her words while reading the teleprompter Saturday morning and is now recovering

By
Published on September 6, 2022 09:39 AM
Julie Chin, News anchor suffers stroke on air
Photo: Julie Chin/Facebook

Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin is recovering after suffering "the beginnings of a stroke" on live TV.

Chin, of Tulsa NBC affiliate KJRH, was reading the teleprompter about NASA's recently postponed mission to the moon when her delivery became halted and she started stumbling over words.

"I'm sorry, something is going on with me this morning," Chin said, before tossing her segment to the station's meteorologist.

Chin's co-workers recognized something was happening to her and called an ambulance, she wrote in a Facebook post one day after the event.

"The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning," Chin wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. "Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I'm so sorry that happened."

The news anchor recalled that she had no warning before the incident.

"The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere," she added on Facebook. "I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen.

"First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter," she continued. "If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn't come."

Julie Chin, News anchor suffers stroke on air
Julie Chen/Facebook

After spending a few days in the hospital, Chin is now thankfully on the mend.

She continued in her post, "I'm glad to share that my tests have all come back great. At this point, Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine."

Chin also highlighted the importance of taking action when someone is exhibiting the signs of a stroke and shared the acronym BE FAST, which stands for Balance (loss of balance), Eyes (sudden vision changes), Face (facial droop), Arms (one arm drifts downward), Speech (slurred or confused speech) and Time (time to call ambulance).

The TV journalist thanked her colleagues for their response to her health crisis, adding, "I'm so grateful for your quick action. I've always said I work on the best team, and this is one more reason why."

Chin said doctors would continue to do more testing to see if they can determine why she suffered the stroke and was hopeful she would return to work soon.

"In a few days, I'll be back at the desk sharing the stories I love with the community I love. Thank you all for loving me and supporting me so well," she wrote.

