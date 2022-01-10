Officials Warn Consumers About Using Fake At-Home COVID Tests — Here's How to Avoid Them

"You will risk unknowingly spreading COVID-19 or not getting treated appropriately if you use an unauthorized test," the Food and Drug Administration warned in a statement last week

As the highly transmissible omicron variant causes cases of COVID to surge and the demand for testing increases, officials are urging consumers to be aware of fake at-home rapid testing kits being sold online.

The Federal Trade Commission and Food and Drug Administration have both cautioned consumers about purchasing and using fraudulent tests.

"It's not a surprise that, according to the US Food and Drug Administration, fake and unauthorized at-home testing kits are popping up online as opportunistic scammers take advantage of the spike in demand," the FTC said in a press release last week.

"Using these fake products isn't just a waste of money, it increases your risk of unknowingly spreading COVID-19 or not getting the appropriate treatment," the FTC added.

The commission also gave four tips for avoiding fake tests when buying the in-demand products online, as approved at-home tests are convenient and help reduce the risk of spreading COVID.

First, consumers should only purchase FDA-authorized tests. The FDA posted lists for both approved antigen tests and authorized molecular tests on their website. Additionally, the site includes a catalog of all the known fakes on the market.

The FDA also advises consumers do their due diligence when purchasing at-home COVID tests. It's important to research the sellers and search online for the company's name connecting with the words "scam," "complaint," or "review."

Also, consumers should take the time to compare online reviews from multiple sources to help ensure they are getting accurate and unbiased information.

"You can get a good idea about a company, product, or service from reading user reviews on various retail or shopping comparison sites," the FTC explained in their press release. "Think about the source of the review. Ask yourself: Where is this review coming from? Is it from an expert organization or individual customers?"

Lastly, it's best to pay by credit card. It protects consumers if an order does not arrive or the product is not as advertised. They are then able to dispute the charge with the credit card company.