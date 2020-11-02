Officials Shut Down an Illegal Halloween Party with 400 Guests in New York City

The New York City Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal Halloween party where at least 387 people gathered in a Brooklyn warehouse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Deputies shut down the party at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Twitter.

A photo released by the sheriff's office shows a sea of people inside the warehouse, some wearing masks and some not. No one could be seen social distancing and deputies say they found three walk-up bars inside the warehouse, as well as a DJ, NBC New York reported.

All attendees were in violation of emergency orders and the nine organizers were charged with multiple misdemeanors and health violations — including Administrative Code, Health Code and Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses.

Other were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and violating pandemic executive orders that put a ban on mass gatherings, according to NBC New York.

The incident comes just days after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed mounting concern for the increase in coronavirus infections across the city.

"The growth is what worries me. We cannot allow that number to keep growing," de Blasio said, per NBC New York. "We must be really strong at this moment. Where we're telling people to play it safe, it's not just an idle message. People should not travel for the holidays unless it is absolutely necessary. We've got to be really careful."

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an uplifting update on Monday, telling New York residents to be "proud of the fact" that the state has the third lowest positivity rate in the country, but that they "need to remain vigilant."

"The fall is difficult for everyone — many countries are closing down again or implementing restrictions, and while in New York we're managing it well, we need to stay smart: wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and be united, because we can only beat this virus together," he said.

The U.S. reported the highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases for any country with 99,321 new cases on Friday alone, surpassing India's daily record of 97,894 coronavirus cases in a single day on Sept. 17.

Over the past week, there have been an average of 82,829 new cases per day, an increase of 45 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to a New York Times database.

As of Monday, Nov. 2, more than 9,282,400 people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 230,900 have died.