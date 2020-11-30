All private indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people in New York

Officials Shut Down an Illegal Club in New York City for Hosting a 400-Person Party amid COVID-19

A New York City club was shut down after hosting nearly 400 people amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, officials shut down an "illegal bottle club" on West 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan that had more than 393 people in attendance at 2:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

The party was in violation of orders against holding large gatherings, as coronavirus cases continue to grow across the state and the nation. Four organizers were also "charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant," in connection with the party, the statement from the NYC Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office also tweeted that the club did not have a liquor license, sharing in its post a photograph of dozens of bottles of alcohol.

In New York, all private indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, per an order set forth by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. All gyms, bars, restaurants and other establishments must also close in-person services from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The club shutdown comes as Manhattan — which was once the epicenter of the pandemic — is seeing a growing wave of new cases and hospitalizations, according to the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Monday that there were 1,620 new cases of COVID-19 and 96 patients admitted to the hospital. He added, "The infection rate 7-day average is 4.03%."

The club shutdown is just the latest in the city, which has been home to numerous illegal parties over the past few months.

Last week, the NYC Sheriff's Department busted another illegal "bottle club" in Queens, where more than 76 people were in attendance. The venue also did not have a liquor license.

And last month, the Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal Halloween party where at least 387 people gathered in a Brooklyn warehouse.

A photo released by the sheriff's office showed a sea of people inside the warehouse, some wearing masks and some not. No one could be seen social distancing and deputies said they found three walk-up bars inside the warehouse, as well as a DJ, NBC New York reported.