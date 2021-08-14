New York City Passes 1 Million COVID Cases Since the Pandemic Began as Delta Variant Surges

Over 1 million people in New York City have been infected with COVID-19, according to data from the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

On Saturday, the department reported 1,000,469 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus through August 14. At least 33,645 have died from the virus while 117,496 remain hospitalized.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled all of N.Y.C. as a "high transmission" area as the Delta variant rapidly spreads nationwide. The strain accounts for 90% of the city's current cases and its transition rate is up about 16% in the last week alone.

Staten Island is one of the biggest hot spots in the area, averaging 16,683 cases per 100,000 people, per city data. N.Y.C. is averaging about 12,000 cases per 100,000 people as a whole.

Death rates are highest in the Bronx (466.29 per 100,000) and Queens (445.41) while Brooklyn (412.36) is close behind. The Bronx also has the highest hospitalization rate (1,701.51) of all five boroughs.

About 56.2% of N.Y.C.'s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 6.1% have received at least one dose. Manhattan sports the highest full-vaccination rate at 68% of its 1.61 million residents while the Bronx is the lowest at 47% of its 1.42 million residents.

Nearly 80% of adults ages 65 to 74 have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, while 77% of those ages 55 to 64 have done the same. Adults ages 18 to 34 are still among the lowest vaccinated populations at 56% and 59%, respectively.

On Thursday, the CDC recommended a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for some immunocompromised people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed off on emergency use authorization the same night.

That same day, Dr. Anthony Fauci told NPR's Morning Edition that the need was "so imminent" for people with immune deficiencies who likely "never got a very good immune response to begin with."

"I think that's the thing that people need to understand to avoid confusion about the durability of response [to the vaccine]," the 80-year-old infectious disease expert said, noting many "never got to a level of protection as a whole."

"When you examine them as a group, people who are immune-compromised, they never really got up high enough to feel that they were protected," Fauci added.