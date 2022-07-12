NY News Anchor Leaving Show After Blaming Erratic Broadcast on Being 'Sleep-Deprived and Exhausted'

In a statement provided to NBC News and the Times Union, news anchor Heather Kovar said she was tired after returning early from family leave following the death of her father

A news anchor in Albany is stepping away from the desk after appearing disheveled on live TV over the weekend.

Emmy-winning reporter Heather Kovar looked untidy and struggled to make it through an evening broadcast for CBS affiliate WRGB on Saturday. She also appeared to stammer when reading a script on excessive heat in Texas.

"These areas are reaching such areas, I mean it's Houston, Austin, San Antonio, I mean they're not expected, it has happened. Like, you don't need us telling you that it's bad," Kovar said on live TV.

She then misidentified the station's meteorologist, calling him Craig Adams instead of Craig Gold, reported the Times Union.

At another point in the broadcast, Kovar began explaining the news of a shooting in Ohio by saying "We have to tell you, also, you know, like the other news that's happening in the area and across the, you know, the area and the nation. A four… let me tell you about this… a four-year-old girl is actually dead, another man is clinging to life after a shooting in Ohio."

In response, Kovar said on air that she had worked a double shift that day – a claim she also tweeted on Saturday morning.

"It's another marathon weekend!" she wrote. "See you now 6-8am. Then at 6 and 11. And I'll be back Sunday morning from 7-9am then 6:30 pm and 11pm."

In a statement provided both to NBC News and the Times Union, Kovar added that she had also developed extreme tiredness as a result of the recent death of her father.

"I recently returned early from family leave following my dad's death," Kovar wrote in her statement. "On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31. Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted."

Despite this, Kovar has now been "suspended pending... internal investigation," according to a statement from Robert Croteau, vice president and general manager of WRGB provided to the Times Union Sunday. "We have no further comment at this time," he added.

NBC also reported a statement from the Sinclair-run station as saying that Kovar would not be returning to air for the remainder of her contract.

"Prior to the incident that occurred on air this past weekend, Heather informed the station that she would not be renewing her contract, ending on July 31, 2022. It has been decided that she will remain off the air for the remainder of her contract," the statement said.