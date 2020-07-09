Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Shoppers Say These Face Masks Are So Breathable, ‘It’s Easy to Forget’ You’re Wearing One

The travel apparel brand launched its kids and adult face masks in April. Made out of a 95 percent bamboo fabric blend, they’re double layered, have a tight knit outer construction, and feature adjustable ear straps and a nose wire. The brand says the masks are anti-wrinkle, odor-resistant, and more durable than cotton when laundering.

Dr. Purvi Parikh, allergist and immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Network, told PEOPLE that “bamboo material tends to absorb moisture and humidity better due to dry wick properties,” so you can expect a bamboo face mask to be more comfortable and breathable than a cotton mask in the hot and humid weather.

Buy It! Nxtstop Bamboo Face Mask, $14; amazon.com or nxstop.com; Nxstop Cotton Face Mask, $10; amazon.com or nxtstop.com

While there haven’t been any major studies done on the filtration effectiveness of a bamboo fabric face mask, bamboo “has shown to be a good breathable alternative” to cotton, according to Parikh. “Ideally, if double layered, tightly knit, and with a good fit, protection should be comparable,” she said.

Nxtstop’s bamboo masks are currently in the top five best-selling cloth masks on Amazon. Shoppers say that they’re soft and “much better” than cotton ones.

“They fit like a second skin around the edges without being tight, form around your nose to seal well at the top, have a gusset to make them fit under your chin, and they are stretchy,” one shopper wrote. “It is easy to forget you have it on, it is so comfortable. The soft knit bamboo is very smooth. The ear straps are smooth, thin elastic with an easy slide adjustment. They are very thin and compact for storage.”